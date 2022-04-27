Fauci says US is out of the ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase. But experts warn the virus may still have tricks up its sleeve.

More than two years after the deadly virus arrived, and with the official US death toll approaching 1 million, Fauci said Tuesday on the PBS NewsHour , “We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase. Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now. So if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country? We are.”

Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said, “The SARS-CoV-2 virus has surprised us again and again … We should be wary of declaring victory too soon.”

Some experts cautioned Wednesday that the unpredictable virus that causes COVID-19 still poses a threat, after recent comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious disease expert, that the United States is “out of the full-blown, explosive pandemic phase.”

Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said he didn’t think the virus could be eradicated but officials hoped levels could be kept “very low” with “intermittent vaccinations.”

Fauci clarified his views Wednesday in an interview with The Washington Post. “Right now we’re at a low enough level that I believe that we’re transitioning into endemicity ... We’re not in the full-blown, explosive pandemic phase. That does not mean that the pandemic is over,” he said.

“The world is still in a pandemic,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.” But he also said, “In our country, we’re transitioning into more of a controlled endemicity.”

Lover warned that a resurgence in the pandemic could catch the country off guard.

“The [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has shifted to pandemic metrics that focus solely on hospitalizations; and in this regard most of the US is controlling the virus pretty well. However, as home testing has become more routine, and many states shift to irregular reporting schedules, our barometer of transmission is getting less and less reliable,” he said in an e-mail.

“Hospitalizations are always lagging and we may be setting ourselves up for serious situations as many public health interventions are relaxed and protection from boosters begins to wane,” he said.

Dr. Sandro Galea, an epidemiologist and dean at Boston University School of Public Health, said in an e-mail that the situation had eased, but “the question is whether we are entering an endemic phase, one where we are at a level of transmission that we manage on a regular basis. I am not sure we are there yet as our familiarity with the virus transmission patterns evolve.”

Dr. Peter J. Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said in a tweet Wednesday that he was concerned about a possible wave of COVID-19 in the South this summer.

“I feel it’s still possible we could see a new variant of concern rip across Texas and US Southern states this summer just as we did in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

“The pandemic continues & policies to address it should continue,” Julia Raifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University School of Public Health, said in a tweet, pointing to recent rising hospitalizations in Massachusetts, the spread of new variants, and possible “harmful seasonal surges” ahead.

Cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the country, though they’re still far from the heights of earlier in the pandemic. Restrictions are easing as many Americans appear to be putting the pandemic behind them. Masking requirements have been lifted across most of the country, and officials stopped enforcing a federal mask mandate in transportation settings after a judge struck down the requirement.

In a reminder that the coronavirus is still far from eradicated, Fauci himself said Tuesday that he wouldn’t attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner “because of my individual assessment of my personal risk,” and Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted Tuesday afternoon that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.