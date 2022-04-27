Justice Dept. offers new resource for police agencies seeking change

Justice officials described the “National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab” as an attempt to compile a one-stop shop of information and best practices that are scattered across federal agencies and outside organizations. The goal is to create a road map for police departments seeking to implement reforms at a time when concerns about violent crime are causing some jurisdictions to rethink efforts to overhaul policing.

LOS ANGELES — The Justice Department is creating a comprehensive online portal and resource center aimed at improving community policing by providing law enforcement agencies and the public access to federal reports, training, academic research, and subject-matter experts.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta announced the initiative during a kickoff event in Los Angeles, where dozens of police officials, community leaders, and civil rights advocates have gathered for two days of workshops to develop ideas, Justice officials said.

The Justice Department is collaborating with the National Policing Institute, a nonprofit policy organization, and 21st Century Policing Solutions, an outside consultant, to build the portal, which will be overseen by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

At a time of rising gun violence and homicides, and nearly two years after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were followed by nationwide calls to reimagine law enforcement, federal officials said they want to help communities combat crime by building trust between police and residents.

In prepared remarks provided to The Washington Post, Gupta described the Knowledge Lab as a chance "to build a highly visible and trusted national resource for law enforcement agencies, communities, and researchers to improve public safety through effective crime-fighting strategies, robust constitutional policing, and stronger community relationships."

Though Attorney General Merrick Garland has opened sweeping pattern or practice investigations into police departments in Minneapolis, Louisville, Phoenix, and Mount Vernon, N.Y., such probes are costly and time-consuming. The lab will be available to local jurisdictions at no cost. It is the department’s latest effort to foster voluntary collaboration with the nation’s 18,000 state, municipal, and tribal law enforcement agencies. Justice officials last month launched the Collaborative Reform Initiative, which offers law enforcement agencies technical assistance from federal experts — another attempt to more quickly and broadly support local reform efforts.

Jim Pasco, the executive director of the national Fraternal Order of Police, said his organization endorsed the idea of a Knowledge Lab in conversations with Justice officials last year. He described the concept as "not prescriptive, but reflective of the best thinking."

"It’s not mandated," Pasco said. "But it’s training and advice and information that will be available to anyone in the law enforcement community who asks for it."

Civil rights groups have given mixed reviews to the Biden administration’s efforts on criminal justice so far — applauding the return of Justice Department probes of police civil rights violations but decrying the lack of action on a promised executive order that would tighten rules for police. On Tuesday, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise, commuting the sentences of 75 nonviolent drug offenders in an effort to address long-standing disparities in criminal penalties.

Advocates have expressed concern that the police revision programs being offered by the Justice Department could become ways for local police chiefs or mayors to try to to circumvent federal investigation, which typically result in court-mandated consent decrees that force agencies to make broad changes

But Garland and Gupta have emphasized that Justice will continue to use its investigatory powers as well. This month, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the civil rights division, announced a federal consent decree with the Springfield police department after a two-year investigation found that officers in the narcotics unit had repeatedly used excessive force, including kicking and spitting on a juvenile.

Justice officials and some police representatives said a benefit of the collaborative programs is that local police officials are more likely to view them as supportive, not punitive. Gupta unveiled the Knowledge Lab effort at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, and officials said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, whose department is operating under its second federal consent order, sent a video expressing support.

Community groups and civil rights organizations will have a hand in developing the portal and continued access to its information and resources, officials said. The portal will house a wide array of information, including reports from federal consent decree monitors and detailed reform plans from jurisdictions that have made progress. In some cases, Knowledge Lab consultants could be sent to help local jurisdictions directly.

In a statement, Los Angeles Police Chief Michael R. Moore said communities are “doing the work necessary to shape what comes next in policing.” He called the initiative “the ideal vehicle to bring those diverse experts and their experiences together for the shared goal of creating safer, healthier communities.”