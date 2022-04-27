Washington pays final respects to Albright

The trailblazing diplomat and champion of her adopted country as the world’s “indispensable nation” was joyously remembered by President Biden and former president Bill Clinton as a no-nonsense, valued adviser who did not suffer fools or tyrants and was most concerned about Russia’s war with Ukraine when she died last month of cancer at 84.

WASHINGTON — A veritable who’s who of Washington’s political and foreign policy elite gathered Wednesday to pay their last respects to the late Madeleine Albright, a child of conflict-ravaged Europe who arrived in the United States as an 11-year old girl and became America’s first female secretary of state.

Advertisement

Biden said Albright’s name was synonymous with the idea that America is “a force for good in the world.”

“In the 20th and 21st century, freedom had no greater champion than Madeleine Korbel Albright,” he said. “Today we honor a truly proud American who made all of us prouder to be Americans.”

He said he had learned of Albright’s death while flying to Brussels for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine and was struck by the memory of her key role in pressing for the expansion of the alliance in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union to protect Europe from a repeat of the carnage of World War II and the Cold War ideological battle between communism and democracy.

And Clinton, the man who appointed her first as his UN ambassador in 1993 and then as secretary of state in 1996, said his last conversation with Albright just weeks before her passing were dominated by the situation in Ukraine and her fears about the future of democracy at home and abroad.

He recalled that Albright didn’t want to talk about her declining health at a moment when the West is on edge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Albright, Clinton recalled, assured him that she was getting the best care she could, but didn’t want to “waste time” talking about that.

Advertisement

“The only thing that really matters is what kind of world we’re going to leave to our grandchildren,” Clinton recalled Albright told him. He added, “She made a decision with her last breath she would go out with her boots on.”

Biden and Clinton, along with former president Barack Obama and several of Albright’s successors as secretary of state, including Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, John Kerry, and current office-holder Antony Blinken, were some 1,400 mourners who attended the funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral.

The service was punctuated at points by tears, laughter, and applause during reminiscences from Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Albright’s three daughters, Anne, Alice, and Katharine, who remembered her as a doting “mom’' and “Granny Maddy” to their own children even amid a hectic work schedule that often took her around the world.

That schedule didn’t let up when she left government service in 2001 and returned to teaching at Georgetown University, started a successful international consulting company, served on the boards of numerous women’s and human rights groups, and became a best-selling author.

Associated Press

McCarthy talks with colleagues about Jan. 6 report

WASHINGTON — House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues Wednesday he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol as he defended private conversations around the siege that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership.

Advertisement

It was the first time McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, addressed his colleagues face-to-face as he works to stem the fallout from his criticisms of Trump and far-right members of their party. He received a standing ovation.

One Republican in the room said the meeting was “cathartic” for lawmakers. Another voiced confidence that McCarthy would be the “next speaker.”

“He’s got the support of the conference and then some,” Representative Dan Meuser, Republican of Pennsylvania, said as he left the private session at GOP headquarters across the street from the Capitol.

Yet amid the show of support, McCarthy was challenged by two of the party’s most hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — who said they felt particularly singled out by the leadership team for their fiery comments around Jan. 6. Trump ally Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, who helped organize challenges to the 2020 election results, also voiced concerns, another Republican said.

But the detractors appeared to be in a dwindling minority as rank-and-file lawmakers rallied around McCarthy, the man who recruited many of them to Congress and is now raising untold millions to help them win back the House majority.

“You guys obsess over January 6. Nobody cares,’’ Representative Glenn Grothman, Republican of Wisconsin, told a gaggle of reporters outside House GOP headquarters. “It’s history.”

A California Republican long eyeing the speaker’s gavel, McCarthy is at a critical juncture as he works to ascend to the top leadership position. It will be his second try after a failed 2015 bid — but one now fully dependent on his volatile relationship with Trump, who still holds great influence over the party and can make and break careers.

Advertisement

New audio recordings released in recent days by The New York Times portray McCarthy as fed up with Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, when the defeated president rallied his supporters to head to Congress and object to Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

In the recordings, McCarthy is heard telling Republicans privately that he was considering asking Trump to resign. In another recording released late Tuesday, McCarthy warns that dangerous public commentary from Gaetz and others is “putting people in jeopardy” of potential violence.

McCarthy has denied The New York Times account of events, leading Democrats and others to call him a liar, as audio of the secretly recorded calls was released. The House committee investigating Jan. 6 is seeking an interview with him.

On Wednesday, McCarthy stood at party headquarters and defended his actions, suggesting he was merely running through possible scenarios as Democrats moved to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the violent siege.

In the GOP meeting, McCarthy clearly stated that he never asked the president to resign, the Republicans said. He has also publicly said he did not do so. The Times did not report that he asked Trump to resign, only that he told Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and other members he would.

Advertisement

As president, Trump had affectionately referred to McCarthy as “My Kevin,” one of his earliest endorsers, but their relationship has frayed over time. McCarthy momentarily turned on Trump as his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential win.

In the days after the riot, it seemed Republicans in Washington might part ways with Trump. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave blistering speeches against Trump, and McCarthy’s public and private conversations at that time show flashes of anger and the depth of angst over the shocking, devastating riot by Trump supporters.

But once Biden took office McCarthy quickly went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to patch things up with the defeated president.

Trump and McCarthy spoke last week, and the former president told the leader he was “not mad” about the disclosures.

Associated Press