Social Studies: When you can afford to be romantic; a very demanding sect; is it a lie if might be true someday?

French researchers found that throughout world history, themes of romantic love in literature generally flourished during periods of economic development. For example, “there was a first increase during the Greco-Roman Antiquity, a decline at the end of the Antiquity, except in India and the Arab world, which were [thriving] during the early Medieval period, and a second increase starting in the Central Medieval period and continuing in the Early Modern period.” The researchers speculate that the shift toward monogamy and marriage in the medieval period may not have been driven by the Church but instead was driven by the economically induced shift in people’s preferences. Even in antiquity, the researchers note, “very romantic novels . . . celebrating monogamy, chastity before marriage and eternal fidelity” — such as the ancient Greek “Daphnis and Chloe” — “appeared just before the rise of Christianity.” Why would this have happened? The authors speculate that increased prosperity created greater possibilities for personal independence and increased the value of investing in children.

Baumard, N. et al., “The Cultural Evolution of Love in Literary History,” Nature Human Behaviour (April 2022).

Deterrence

In 2008, the website of Memphis’s biggest newspaper put up a database with the names and ZIP codes of everyone permitted to carry a handgun in Tennessee. Now, a study from professors at MIT and Carnegie Mellon finds that after this database was publicized, ZIP codes with many permit holders had fewer burglaries than ZIP codes with the median number of permits, and ZIP codes with fewer permit holders than the median had a relative increase.

Acquisti, A. & Tucker, C., “Guns, Privacy, and Crime,” National Bureau of Economic Research (April 2022).

The international language

Psychologists from the University of Chicago asked native Mandarin Chinese speakers to use tone of voice to convey one of four possible meanings in an ambiguous sentence. For example, they could say “What have you been up to?” to (a) suggest another person may have been unfaithful, (b) express suspicion about a possible surprise being planned, (c) show anger over another person being 30 minutes late, or (d) ask how another person has been recently. These utterances were then heard by other native Mandarin Chinese speakers or by non-Mandarin-speaking Americans; these listeners had to guess, without seeing the speaker, which of the four meanings was being conveyed. Chinese listeners identified the intended meaning 44 percent of the time. Even non-Mandarin-speaking Americans did better than chance: they identified the intended meaning 35 percent of the time. But in both situations, the listeners and the Mandarin speakers significantly overestimated whether they had been able to pick up or convey the intended meaning.

Lau, B. et al., “The Extreme Illusion of Understanding,” Journal of Experimental Psychology: General (forthcoming).

Effeminati

The Skoptsy religious sect, which sprang up during an outbreak of the plague in Russia in the 18th century, castrated its male followers and was outlawed by the state at some point. But it would survive into the 20th century. Its members were “among the richest people in czarist Russia,” according to a Russian economist. What could explain the sect’s longevity and financial success? The economist believes it was the castration. The high cost and near irreversibility of membership secured commitment and cooperation among members, such that the sect gained “a monopolistic hold on markets in many regions of Russia,” including “the textile, cloth, and fur markets in Moscow.”

Maltsev, V., “Economic Effects of Voluntary Religious Castration on the Informal Provision of Cooperation: The Case of the Russian Skoptsy Sect,” European Economic Review (forthcoming).

Future facts

In a series of experiments, people judged claims that were factually inaccurate to be less unethical if those claims were accompanied by a prediction of future accuracy. For example, the exaggerated claim that “the average top CEO currently makes 500 times more money than the average American worker” was seen as less unethical, especially by Democrats, if it was preceded by a prediction such as “if the Trump administration keeps making pro-corporate decisions, then the average top CEO will soon make 500 times more than the average worker.” Likewise, the claim that “millions of people voted illegally in the last presidential election” was seen as less unethical, especially by Republicans, if preceded by the statement that “if the United States does not tighten its border security, then millions of people will vote illegally in the upcoming presidential election.” The researchers say that engaging in this kind of “prefactual” thinking “offers people a degree of freedom they can use to excuse lies.”

Helgason, B. & Effron, D., “It Might Become True: How Prefactual Thinking Licenses Dishonesty,” Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (forthcoming).