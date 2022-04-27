US will take Ukraine refugees, but a ‘welcome’ it is not

Poland has a population of about 38 million, a GDP of about $594 billion, and an area of about 121,000 square miles. They have accepted about 2,144,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Moldova has a population of about 4 million, a GDP of about $12 billion, and an area of about 13,000 square miles. They have accepted about 371,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The United States has a population of about 330 million, a GDP of about $21 trillion, and an area of about 3,800,000 square miles. The United States is willing to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, assuming they can find a place to register, fill out the appropriate paperwork, and wait safely until they get a response (”US to welcome Ukraine refugees, but not through Mexico,” World, April 22).