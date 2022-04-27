US will take Ukraine refugees, but a ‘welcome’ it is not

Poland has a population of about 38 million, a GDP of about $594 billion, and an area of about 121,000 square miles. They have accepted about 2,144,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Moldova has a population of about 4 million, a GDP of about $12 billion, and an area of about 13,000 square miles. They have accepted about 371,000 Ukrainian refugees.
The United States has a population of about 330 million, a GDP of about $21 trillion, and an area of about 3,800,000 square miles. The United States is willing to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, assuming they can find a place to register, fill out the appropriate paperwork, and wait safely until they get a response (”US to welcome Ukraine refugees, but not through Mexico,” World, April 22).
But then, as some on the right tell us, our country is full, and we have no room for the oppressed, unless they can do something for us.
Jack Finn
Framingham