Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides steps down

Her departure comes as the state is working on several fronts to fight climate change — from lowering emissions in transportation and buildings to greening the grid — and months before Governor Charlie Baker’s administration ends. Her last day will be May 6.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, who has led the state’s ambitious efforts on climate change since 2019, is resigning her post, the Baker administration announced Wednesday.

Theoharides has been with the Baker administration since 2016, when she joined as the director of climate and global warming solutions. Since then, the Baker administration has signed a law requiring that the state cut emissions by 50 percent by the end of the decade and hit net-zero emissions by 2050, and Theoharides has overseen the work being done toward accomplishing those goals.

Advertisement

As part of that process, the state has some big deadlines looming, including setting emissions limits and sub-limits for 2025 and 2030, as well as the creation of a “clear, comprehensive, and specific” plan for attaining them by June 30 of this year.

Her departure could present a challenge, said Senator Mike Barrett, but if the rest of the management team remains in place, it would be surmountable.

“On the other hand, a drip, drip, drip of important resignations would be a problem,” he said. “In the 2021 Climate Act, we tasked the EEA and its agencies with important new responsibilities. There are deadlines that await throughout 2022. We need to meet them.”

Theoharides said she was “leaving for a new professional opportunity,” though did not specify what. Undersecretary Beth Card will be taking over.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.