Addie and Annika Pyy are making wins routine for Plymouth North girls’ lacrosse

Addie, a freshman, and Annika, a junior, put together a pregame playlist at the beginning of the season while sitting in their shared bedroom, and they listen to it almost religiously during the season. Perhaps the pair’s superstitions have paid off, because the Pyy sisters have led the Eagles (6-1-0) to the best start in program history.

Before every Plymouth North lacrosse game, Addie and Annika Pyy blast music from Kanye West and Drake through the speakers in their car. Before every draw control, the sisters click their sticks together. And before every season, the sisters tie small elastic bands to their gear — Annika’s goes on her bag, and Addie’s threads through the shoelace holes in her cleats.

“I thought this year was going to be a building year for Plymouth North lacrosse, and it’s actually turned into our best season ever,” said coach Becca Brady, who played on the Eagles’ inaugural girls’ lacrosse team in 2010.

With 33 goals, nine assists, and 28 draw controls, Annika is the spark plug for the Plymouth North attack. In her first varsity season, her younger sister is close behind with 20 goals, 15 assists, and 32 draw controls.

With four goals and three assists in a win over Pembroke on Tuesday, Annika surpassed the 100-goal career mark. Addie was the first one to celebrate her sister’s milestone.

“Oh my god – 100? That’s crazy,” Addie remembers saying to her sister. “From when we were 5, just think about how many goals you put in the back of the net.”

Hitting the 100-goal mark, however, didn’t feel like an individual accomplishment, according to Annika. She knew she was close to reaching the milestone, but it was far from her mind. Rather than trying to go straight for goal after winning the opening draw, Annika assisted senior Ava Whiting on the first goal of the game.

“Everybody around me really motivates me to do what I do,” Annika said. “Everybody puts in the effort to help me get better, so the goals weren’t just from my work, but from other people helping me achieve it.”

Plymouth North only has four players on its roster who have prior varsity experience. Four varsity starters have only played seven lacrosse games of any kind in their lives.

Brady, in her third year coaching her alma mater, said that fact made her nervous at the start of the season. But from Game 1 through Game 7, the Eagles have developed a dynamic offense.

“That’s why I think our offense is thriving — it’s not just me and Addie,” Annika said. “If teams try to faceguard one of us, we have other players that can really help, too. Having those other players and having each other combines for a really strong attack.”

Not only do they share a room, but the sisters also share the field during the soccer and basketball seasons.

“It’s almost like they can read each other’s minds,” Brady said.

Brady has periodically coached Addie and Annika on their club team, Aces Lacrosse, learning the ins and outs of the sisters’ on-field dynamic, as well as their closeness off the field.

“We’ve had sisters on our teams before, but [the Pyys] are the closest pair of sisters,” Brady said. “They’re the first to hug each other and the first to celebrate, and that alone speaks volumes about how close they are on and off the field.”

Annika, Brady said, is the “typical older sister”, taking stock of what’s happening and making sure everyone is involved. Addie, on the other hand, is the “wild card,” according to Brady.

Despite their different personalities, Addie takes lessons from her older sister, particularly about communication with other players. And though they’re practically inseparable, Addie and Annika still fight, as most sisters do. But you would never be able to tell they’re fighting when they’re on the field.

“If we’re in a fight, we’re going to have to play it out,” Addie said. “We’re going to have to get everything off on the field.”

The sisters have one more season together next year before Annika heads to Assumption College, where she will play lacrosse.

“Her being here brings out the better in me, and it brings out the better in her,” Annika said.

Plymouth North's Annika Pyy (right) is hugged by her younger sister Addie after she scored her 100 goal in the game against Pembroke. DebeeTlumacki

Quick sticks

▪ A year after capturing the Division 2 state title, a younger Dover-Sherborn squad has the ultimate goal of going back-to-back – this time in Division 4 with the new MIAA alignments.

But the Raiders (4-2) aren’t focused on the finish line quite yet. Coach Erin Massimi has four seniors, all on defense (there were seven in 2021). The goal is to get everyone up to speed as quickly as possible. So far, the players are up for the challenge.

“We’re a new team, standing on some strong shoulders as we come off the championship win in 2021,” Massimi said. “All of the girls are stepping up in new ways, some even adjusting to new positions.”

Juniors Magdalena Rieper (20 goals, 9 assists) and Mia Guarini (16 goals, 5 assists) are now offensive catalysts after playing support roles last season.

The Raiders have yielded just 31 goals in six games, so it’s clear that defense is a major strength. Junior goalie Kathryn Mahoney and senior captains Kai Abbett and Rylie McLaughlin are shining on defense, and Elo Luczkow and Rylie Spalding are making strides on an entirely new midfield unit.

▪ Senior catalysts Julia Marsden and Lily Brown hit 100 career points in the same game for King Philip to highlight an 18-4 win over Mansfield on Monday.

Marsden (79 career goals, 21 assists) and Brown (65 career goals, 36 assists) have led the Warriors to a 6-2 start.

“We’re so excited for Julia and Lily to hit this incredible milestone,” coach Kourtnie Wilder said. “They’re both hard workers and have been playing together since youth lacrosse. Both Julia and Lily are two of our captains and lead by example for their teammates.”

▪ Shea Berigan, a senior at Hingham committed to Monmouth University, scored her 100th career goal as the Harborwomen cruised past Plymouth South, 17-2, on Tuesday . . Bishop Feehan’s Betsy Norko registered her 100th career point, finishing with two goals and two assists in a 14-1 win over North Attleborough Friday.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) at No. 1 Westwood, 4 p.m. —Two of the top teams in the state go head-to-head in a heavyweight, early-season clash.

Friday, No. 14 Chelmsford at No. 7 Central Catholic, 6 p.m. — The winner of this one has an inside track at the Merrimack Valley regular-season title.

Friday, No. 8 Boston Latin at Acton-Boxborough, 6:30 p.m. — Boston Latin faces perhaps its toughest test yet in a Dual County League showdown.

Saturday, No. 4 Walpole at Norwell, 4 p.m. — The Timberwolves will look to keep their hot streak alive against an upset-minded Clipper squad.

Saturday, No. 9 Concord-Carlisle at No. 2 Franklin, 4 p.m. — Four days after dispatching No. 4 Lincoln-Sudbury, the Panthers will try to upend another Dual County League contender.

Monday, No. 13 Hingham vs. No. 10 Wellesley, 4 p.m. – The Harborwomen are on the hunt for a signature win over a Top 10 foe.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.