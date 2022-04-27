Alex Cora rejoins Red Sox in Toronto and is set to manage as series resumes

TORONTO — Alex Cora rejoined the Red Sox here Wednesday and is expected to manage the team against the Toronto Blue Jays for the third game of the series, which is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
Cora tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and missed six games. The Sox were 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable.
The Sox (7-11) have lost four straight and six of their last seven.
Michael Wacha is starting for Boston Wednesday against Ross Stripling.
