Alex Cora rejoins Red Sox in Toronto and is set to manage as series resumes

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Alex Cora hasn't been on the bench to manage a game since last Wednesday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

TORONTO — Alex Cora rejoined the Red Sox here Wednesday and is expected to manage the team against the Toronto Blue Jays for the third game of the series, which is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Cora tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and missed six games. The Sox were 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable.

The Sox (7-11) have lost four straight and six of their last seven.

Michael Wacha is starting for Boston Wednesday against Ross Stripling.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

