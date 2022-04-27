Beverly baseball’s bats relentless in win over Danvers

“Joe’s a great pitcher, the elements were there, and we had to find ways to get on base and we were able to do that,” Beverly coach Jon Cahill said. “We talked about mental toughness. We were resilient and got stronger as the game went on.”

The Panther offense was relentless at the plate, recording 12 hits, drawing seven walks, and chasing Danvers ace Joe Zamejtis after four innings, resulting in a 13-7 win Wednesday at Twi Field in a Northeastern Conference matchup.

Even on a raw and rainy afternoon, and facing a stiff test against one of the top pitchers in the area, the Beverly baseball team still found a way to produce a season-high scoring day.

Beverly (8-1) received contributions from up and down the lineup. Facing Zamejtis, a junior lefthander who entered with a 1.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 21 innings, the Panthers focused on putting the ball in play and using depth to their advantage.

No. 9 hitter Joshua Demers finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, No. 7 hitter Logan Petrosino added two hits and three RBIs, and Noah Staffier moved up to the No. 3 hole and added a pair of hits and RBIs.

“We’re extremely deep offensively,” said Cahill. “I changed the lineup up today facing Joe and told the guys not to read too much into it.”

Beverly trailed 7-6 entering the fifth when catcher Bradley McCafferty led off with a double. Ian Visnick followed with a single and Petrosino plated both with a slicer into the left-center gap. Demers then capped the five-run inning with a two-run triple to center for a commanding 11-7 lead.

“We knew we just had to make contact, put the ball in play, and take the free bases,” said Demers.

After Danvers took a 2-0 lead in the second on solo homers from Caleb White and Zamejtis, Beverly took advantage of two errors during a downpour and plated five runs in the third for a 5-2 lead. But Danvers responded with five runs of their own in the home half, courtesy of five walks and four wild pitches.

Demers came on in relief and ended the threat in the third before firing 3⅔ scoreless innings to earn the win and keep Beverly within striking distance in time for the offense to come through.

“The rain made it really tough but my whole plan was to just throw strikes,” said Demers. “I’m not going to overpower anyone with speed. I just threw to make contact and got our team in to hit.”

Apponequet 11, Wareham 0 — Justyn Machie pitched four innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight, while adding a triple at the plate for the Lakers (6-3) in the South Coast Conference win. Nate Levesque (3 hits) and Maddoxx Rosyski (2 hits) each drove in two runs.

Arlington 8, Burlington 1 — Seniors Josh Garner and Shane Broughton each went 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Junior Dylan Walsh struck out four in as many innings to record the win for the Spy Ponders (7-2) in the Middlesex matchup.

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior lefthander Evan Blanco struck out 10 in a complete game shutout for the top-ranked Cougars (10-0), who stayed undefeated with the Catholic Central League triumph.

Billerica 2, Methuen 0 — Senior Kyler MacDonald tossed a two-hitter, striking out six for the Indians (3-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bishop Feehan 9, Arlington Catholic 3 — Senior Sean Stephenson (3 RBIs) and junior Brett Jussaume (2 RBIs) each went 3 for 4 in the Catholic Central win for the Shamrocks (8-2). Junior Tyler Slack allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out two.

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Durfee 0 — Senior Michael Logiudice fired a four-hitter for the Trojans (7-2) in the Southeastern Conference win. Junior Luke Barry and senior James Nichols each went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Canton 10, King Philip 9 — Senior Jay Kelleher drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs (3-6) in the Hockomock victory.

Catholic Memorial 6, St. John’s Prep 0 — Senior Nick DiRito pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven, and senior Conor Coulter blasted a three-run triple in the seventh inning to bust the game open for the No. 13 Knights (5-3) in the Catholic Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Bourne 2 — Freshman Ben Miller tripled home three runs to break the 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and earned the win with three scoreless innings, allowing one run and striking out three as Falcons (4-3) presented Bill Cuthbert with his 600th win as coach.

Dover-Sherborn 6, Millis 0 — Gavin Lynch struck out six in as many innings for the Raiders (5-3) in the Tri-Valley League victory. Ethan Lynch and John Bingham each recorded RBIs.

East Boston 1, New Mission 0 — Luis Ortiz fired a no-hitter for the Jets (7-1) in the Boston City League win.

Falmouth 8, Sandwich 0 — In his first start since undergoing knee surgery, Jared Lopes twirled a complete game shutout for the Clippers (4-3) in the Cape & Islands triumph.

Hanover 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Senior Evan Hebblethwaite struck out nine in a complete game, and fellow seniors Wes Bryan and Christian Henderson each drove in runs for the Hawks (4-2) in the Patriot League victory.

Hingham 4, Pembroke 1 — Craig Sandler (five innings) and Anthony Fabrizio (two innings) combined for a one-hitter, as the Harbormen (2-3) won the Patriot League matchup. Bobby Falvey led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln-Sudbury 11, Cambridge 2 — Senior Jaden McGinty allowed two unearned runs and strike out seven for the Warriors (3-3) in the Dual County League win. Sophomore Jake Haarde went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Lowell 12, Acton-Boxborough 4 — Aidan Foyle led the offense with two doubles and three RBIs, as the Red Raiders (6-3) took the nonconference win.

Marblehead 3, Peabody 1 — Ian Maude went the distance, allowing just one run on five hits for the Magicians (4-5) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Medfield 14, Westwood 1 — Senior Matt Donahue pitched five innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and striking out six for the seventh-ranked Warriors (6-1) for the Tri-Valley win. Seniors Jack Goodman (one RBI) and Tom Shurtleff (two RBIs) each finished a homer shy of the cycle, and junior Scott Donahue went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Natick 6, Milton 2 — Senior Jack Gerstein pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs, and was 2 for 4 at the plate for the Redhawks (5-3) in the win over the No. 3 Wildcats. Classmate Rohan Bhattacharya also went 2 for 4, tripling and driving in three runs in the Bay State Conference win.

Nobles 8, BB&N 4 — Senior Peyton Rose drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the offense, and junior Dagen Darnell pitched a complete game and struck out seven to lead the host Bulldogs (4-2) to the Independent School League win.

Norwell 9, Maimonides 2 — Sophomore Ky Princi tossed a complete game to earn his first varsity win, and added a two-run double in the 8th inning to power the host Clippers (3-2) to the nonleague win.

Norwood 8, Holliston 5 — Sophomore Kevin Broderick had two RBIs as the Mustangs (2-6) pulled out the road win in the 11th inning of the Tri-Valley tilt.

Plymouth South 9, Marshfield 1 — Senior Tommy Sullivan fanned 13 in a complete game for the Panthers (6-2) in the Patriot League victory.

Quincy 7, Duxbury 2 — Senior Drew Boretti struck out 10 and scattered five hits in a complete game win for the Presidents (4-5) in the Patriots League Keenan Division win. Classmates Kellen Kopp (one RBI, one run) and Dylan Green (three runs scored) each went 1 for 4.

Somerset Berkley 5, Fairhaven 3 — Jon Lynch pitched five innings of scoreless baseball and Cole Taylor (2 for 3) contributed an RBI for the Raiders (4-3) in the South Coast Conference victory.

St. Mary’s 5, Archbishop Williams 1 — Eric Bridges (4-0) struck out nine and allowed just one hit as the 11th-ranked Spartans (7-3) earned the Catholic Central win. Cam McGonagle and Tad Giardina combined to drive in all five runs.

Waltham 7, Bedford 6 — Ben Hamilton earned the win, striking out five over four innings, and Trent Fucci (2 for 3 with a homer) swung a hot bat for the host Hawks (2-4) in the nine-inning Dual County League win.

Westford 3, Weston 0 — Matt Morash pitched a two-hitter, striking out 15 for the No. 8 Grey Ghosts (7-0) in the Dual County League victory.

Weymouth 12, Wellesley 1 — Gill Dolan and Zach Delgrosso each homered for the Wildcats (2-7). Andrew Ferguson struck out three over five innings for the Bay State Conference win.

Wilmington 3, Lexington 1 — Senior Joey Dynan struck out 11 and clubbed a solo home run, lifting the Wildcats (4-4) to a Middlesex League win. Senior Jack Toomey smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

Woburn 6, Watertown 4 — Mike Chiodo plated the winning run with a double in the eighth inning for the Tanners (5-5) in the Middlesex victory.

Xaverian 5, Malden Catholic 4 — The Hawks (4-6) stormed back for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a two-run single from junior Michael Oates to walk it off. The final frame rally came without recording an out for Xaverian to take the Catholic Conference win.

