Bulls face elimination in Game 5 Wednesday night without Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso

Both of them had started each of the first four games in this series.

LaVine is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols while Caruso is in concussion protocols. The Bulls announced Wednesday that neither would play in Game 5.

The Chicago Bulls won’t have guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso available Wednesday night when they try to keep their season alive in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The defending champion Bucks have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning two lopsided games in Chicago. Milwaukee won 111-81 in Game 3 and 119-95 in Game 4.

Advertisement

LaVine, who earned his second All-Star selection this season, entered the health and safety protocols Tuesday. This marks his third time in the protocols; he tested positive for the coronavirus in April 2021 and again in December.

The Bulls have a 9-6 record in games LaVine has missed this season. He has averaged 19.3 points, 6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in this series.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Caruso left Game 4 after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter. He has averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 assists in this series, and he earned praise for his defense when the Bulls split the first two games in Milwaukee.

The Bulls also are missing guard Lonzo Ball, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in January. The Bucks are missing three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, and reserve guard George Hill because of an abdominal strain.

Mikal Bridges leads Suns past Pelicans in Game 5

Mikal Bridges scored 31 points and blocked four shots in arguably the best game of this pro career, leading the Suns over the Pelicans, 112-97, Tuesday night in Phoenix to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

It was an ironman performance for Bridges, who played 47 of a possible 48 minutes yet never looked tired. He made 12 of 17 shots from the field, blocked four shots, grabbed five rebounds, and had two steals.

Advertisement

Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists, bouncing back from a subpar performance in Game 4. Deandre Ayton added 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns never trailed but also never totally pulled away until the final few minutes against the feisty Pelicans. Once again, Phoenix found a way to close, improving to 50-0 this season when leading after three quarters, including 3-0 in this series.

Bridges closed the Suns’ scoring with two emphatic dunks in the final minute.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and CJ McCollum added 21 for New Orleans, which was hurt by a slow start and 15 turnovers.

“I just thought that we made some timely mistakes, starting with the turnovers,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “Fifteen turnovers for 23 points, that fuels their team and that fuels their transition opportunities. That is an area where we know we have to be better.”

The Suns took an 89-78 lead into the final quarter after Cameron Payne’s late 3-pointer. The Pelicans — just 36-46 during the regular season — pulled within 7 points with less than two minutes left, but Cameron Johnson threw down a one-handed jam on the ensuing fast break to keep the Suns in control.

Phoenix, which played its third straight game without All-Star guard Devin Booker (strained right hamstring) will try to clinch the series in Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Keyon Dooling charged with defrauding league’s health plan

Keyon Dooling, a former vice president of the NBA Players Association who played 46 games with the Celtics in 2011-12, was arrested Wednesday and added to a criminal case in which 18 former players were charged with illegally pocketing millions of dollars by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

The rewritten indictment added Dooling to the case first brought in October, when federal officials said a number of former players combined to collect about $2.5 million from the benefit plan.

Dooling, who was a union officer for eight years and eventually became its first vice president, was among three individuals (along with a doctor and a dentist who officials said were medical providers who facilitated the scheme) added to the indictment Wednesday.

Dooling, officials said, “allegedly engaged in the scheme and recruited other co-conspirators to join the scheme.”

All were charged with health care fraud and wire conspiracy for a fraud that authorities say spanned from at least 2017 to 2020.

Dooling, now an assistant coach in the Jazz organization, spent parts of 13 seasons in the NBA with seven teams, including 46 games with the Celtics in 2011-12.

The Jazz, who host the Mavericks in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Thursday, said Dooling made the club aware of the indictment.

Balanced Heat bounce Hawks

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Heat moved into Round 2 of the playoffs by eliminating Trae Young (2-of-12 shooting, 11 points) and the Hawks, 97-94, in Game 5 of their series Tuesday night in Miami.

Advertisement

Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15, and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who got the clincher with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry out with injuries. De’Andre Hunter scored 35 for Atlanta, which got 12 apiece from Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari.

Hunter fouled out with 41.6 seconds left, Miami clinging to a 3-point lead at the time. The Hawks got a stop, taking over with 29.2 seconds remaining, and retained possession after a missed shot from Gallinari went out of bounds off Miami.

The Hawks never got another shot off, time expired, and Miami moved on to host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia or Toronto on Monday.

Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies’ rally in Game 5

Ja Morant scored the last 13 points for Memphis, and his layup with a second left capped the Grizzlies’ rally from 11 points down at home in the fourth quarter to edge the Timberwolves, 111-109, Tuesday night and grab a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Morant finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists, but struggled mightily much of the game. But he turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points — including 9 of 10 at the free throw line. His lone three of the game came with 1:03 left, giving Memphis its first lead since the first quarter.

Advertisement

Desmond Bane added 25 points and Brandon Clarke had 21 off the bench for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 6 is Friday night in Minnesota.