Carli Lloyd back with Gotham FC as minority owner

The United States will play 13th-ranked Uruguay in a June 5 exhibition at Kansas City, Kans., completing the schedule for the first four of six planned World Cup warmups for the Americans. The No. 15 US plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati and has a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the US opens Group B play against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29. ... Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan . The 19-year-old Rios Novo was picked up on loan from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División. He will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth , who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati ... West Ham great Mark Noble will stick to his decision to retire at the end of the season, even if the team qualifies for the Champions League for the first time ... Last-place Venezia fired coach Paolo Zanetti less than a year after he helped the club earn what might be a short-lived promotion to Italy’s top division.

Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is re-joining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner, six months after retiring from the game. The National Women’s Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy . The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert , Karen Bryant , and Ed Nalbandian . Lloyd joined Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, in 2018. She played three seasons until her retirement following the 2021 season. Lloyd made 100-plus NWSL regular-season appearances and played 316 times for the US women’s national team, winning two World Cups (2015, 2019), and two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012). Lloyd will act as a consultant and adviser to Gotham FC to help boost the club’s profile in local, national, and international markets.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

HOCKEY

Predators’ Juuse Saros sidelined final two games

The Nashville Predators will be without goaltender Juuse Saros for the final two games of the regular season because of an injured left leg. The Predators announced Saros will miss Thursday night’s game at Colorado and the regular-season finale Friday at Arizona. The Predators join a growing list of teams with questions in goal heading into the playoffs, injury or otherwise. Carolina may begin the first round without starter Frederik Andersen because of injury, Pittsburgh is still without Tristan Jarry, and Toronto and Washington have concerns at the position going into their respective openers next week.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Yale hires Dalila Eshe as new women’s basketball coach

Dalila Eshe, who helped lead the Princeton women’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament as an assistant coach, has been named head coach at Yale. The former Florida star takes over the program from Allison Guth, who left after six seasons to become coach at Loyola Chicago. Eshe spent three seasons at Princeton as an assistant and the recruiting coordinator. The Tigers (25-5) won the Ivy League title this past season and upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. She has no head coaching experience but has served on the staffs at Loyola Maryland, East Carolina, and La Salle. Eshe was an all-conference player in 2006 at Florida and spent time in the WNBA with Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta.

Advertisement

James Madison softball star committed suicide

The death of a James Madison softball star has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said an investigation into the death is continuing. School president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne announced the death of 20-year-old Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, in a news release Tuesday. They provided no details. The announcement of Bernett’s death came a day after she was named the CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs, and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled JMU within a game of league-leading Delaware ... Florida fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato , parting ways less than a year after giving him a six-year contract to replace beloved program architect Becky Burleigh ... Following a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Akron has extended coach John Groce’s contract through the 2029-30 season. Groce led the Zips to Mid-American Conference tournament title last season and the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open because of a sore arm. Swiatek, who has won four straight titles, was going to be the top-seeded player in the women’s draw for this week’s clay-court tournament. The second-seeded player in Madrid before Swiatek withdrew was Paula Badosa ... Danish teenager Holger Rune upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open. The 18-year-old Rune broke Zverev’s first service game in each set to take control of the match on his way to his first career win over a player ranked in the top 10. Rune next faces Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, who won 6-3, 6-3 against Maxime Cressy.