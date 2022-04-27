Cece Imbimbo’s gem leads Burlington softball to wet-weather win over Arlington

Imbimbo’s 16-strikeout gem powered No. 12 Burlington to a 8-1 Middlesex League victory over Arlington at Buzzell Field.

Amid a moderate rainstorm and intermittent hail, Imbimbo remained stoic, working quickly and efficiently. Throughout a complete game effort, the junior threw just 18 balls — two more than the amount of strikeouts she notched.

Cece Imbimbo admitted postgame that she loves pitching in the rain.

The Merrimack College commit fanned 14 batters swinging, keeping hitters at bay with a riseball featuring plenty of life. Imbimbo frequently climbed the ladder, blowing it right past the hitters from Arlington (6-3).

“I was throwing the rise throughout the whole game and it was working,” said Imbimbo. “They couldn’t really get a piece of it, so I just kept throwing it.”

The Red Devils (9-0) broke the game open in the top of the second, scoring four runs. Imbimbo scored Mackenzie Goldsmith with a triple to the left-center field gap, the first of two triples for the junior, and was plated by Katie Hayes the next batter.

“I think the bats are what have surprised me the most,” said Burlington coach Kristen Mahoney. “We are hitting the ball a ton.”

Senior captain Sophia Wojtaszek demolished a solo home run well over the left fielders’ head to lead off the third inning, her third homer of the season. Wojtaszek also blasted a triple to right field, showcasing tremendous power to all fields and incredible pop off the bat.

“I look for the same exact pitch every single time because I know I can nail a certain pitch,” said Wojtaszek. “If I get that pitch, I’m going to drive it.”

Wojtaszek zones in on a high to middle inside pitch, but also looks to exploit a missed pitch down the middle, if given the opportunity. The senior captain embodies the Red Devils balanced approach offensively, rarely swinging at balls.

“We spend a lot of time in the cages and we really emphasize, even in the cages, that you’re only swinging at strikes,” said Mahoney. “We’re not out there to see how many swings we can take.”Advanced Math and Science 10, Blackstone Valley 9 — Senior Piper Kinney kept the Beavers (3-5) at bay, striking out the final two batters of the game to strand the winning run at second base. Heather Cotter and Erika Larson each had three RBIs to secure the win for the Eagles (6-0), with Larson scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to cap a three-run rally.

Amesbury 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Izzy Levasseur hurled a one-hit gem, striking out 13 and walking none, lifting the No. 6 Indians (8-0) to a Cape Ann League victory. Olivia Levasseur paced the offense with three hits and three RBIs.

Archbishop Williams 3, St. Mary’s 2 — Jill Ondrick struck out seven and clubbed the go-ahead two-run homer, leading the Bishops (7-3) to a Catholic Central League win over the eighth-ranked Spartans (6-3).

Bedford 15, Waltham 0 — Junior Kaylee Grace blasted a grand slam, leading the No. 14 Buccaneers (4-0) to a Dual County League victory.

Billerica 13, Chelmsford 0 — Senior Jess Maillet finished 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored, and two RBIs, leading the No. 2 Indians (8-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division II victory. Emily Burdick went 4 for 5 with three runs and an RBI.

Bishop Feehan 11, Arlington Catholic 2 — Senior Haley Coupal (3 hits, 6 RBIs) belted a third-inning grand slam to power the third-ranked Shamrocks (8-1) to the Catholic Central League win. A UConn commit, Coupal added another home run in the fourth inning. Haley Petrucci hit a home run of her own in the second inning for the Shamrocks.

Bridgewater-Raynham 18, Durfee 6 — Junior Lily Welch struck out six over four innings of one-hit ball for the Trojans (3-5). Senior Emma Talpey had four hits and four RBIs in the Southeast Conference triumph.

Cardinal Spellman 12, Bishop Fenwick 9 — Seniors Emma Barnes (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Yamili Fernandez (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the Cardinals (6-4), in which eight players earned a base hit. Junior Ava Nabstedt recorded the win in relief, going three innings, allowing two runs, and striking out five in the Catholic Central matchup.

Central Catholic 17, Dracut 11 — Caitlin Milner reached base safely five times with three doubles and five RBIs and Hayley Rapaglia added three hits for Central (3-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Bourne 0 — Eliana Raposo earned the win, striking out seven and allowing no hits in three innings of work for the No. 10 Falcons (6-1) in the South Coast Conference contest. Raposo also collected two hits including a two-run home run and drove in three RBIs and Maddie Kelley tallied two hits and three RBIs for D-R in the win.

Lexington 22, Wilmington 19 — Junior Devon Carey finished 5 for 6 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored, leading the Minutemen (5-4) to a Middlesex League win.

Lowell 4, Methuen 1 — Giana LaCedra fired a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Raiders (5-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Mansfield 13, Sharon 0 — Julia Kelly and Amanda Schwarz combined on a one-hitter, leading the Hornets (3-5) to a Hockomock League win.

Millis 7, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Sophomore Riley Caulfield tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Mohawks (3-4).

Needham 13, Brookline 0 — Amanda Ferriera tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven to lead the Rockets (4-2) to a Bay State Conference win.

New Bedford 13, Brockton 5 — Senior Sydnee Ramos smacked a leadoff home run, lifting the No. 15 Whalers (7-1) to a Southeast Conference win.

North Attleborough 6, Milford 3 — Zoey McDonough struck out 15 and surrendered five hits and a walk, pacing the Red Rocketeers (5-1) to a Hockomock League win.

Pembroke 10, Hingham 4 — Olivia Skeiber finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs, pacing the Titans (6-1) to a Patriot League victory. Jordan Shine and Hannah Cibotti each went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

South Shore Voc-Tech 23, Blue Hills 10 — Mia Bradshaw finished 5 for 6 with a double, a triple, and three RBIs, pacing the Vikings (3-4) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win. Zoey Bradshaw went tripled and notched two RBIs and Tiana MacDonald finished 4 for 5 with a home run.

Tewksbury 11, Haverhill 2 — Strong offensive performances from Anya Cranston (2 hits, 3 RBIs) and Becca Harris (2 hits, 2 RBIs) propelled the No. 11 Redmen (7-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Wellesley 21, Weymouth 2 — Junior Sam Reisner (3-5) had a monster day, doubling twice and homering to drive in six runs for the Raiders (2-4) in the Bay State win. Sophomore Hayley Butler went the full six innings from the circle, allowing one hit and striking out nine.

Westford 7, Weston 5 — Madelyn Haley recorded three hits and Sarah Kirby swatted a two-run double in the first inning, leading the No. 1 Grey Ghosts (6-0) to a Dual County League win.

Woburn 12, Watertown 0 — Morgan Barmash struck out 15 and was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Tanners (8-1) in the Middlesex win. Jenna Taylor (3 for 4) homered and Avery Simpson (3 for 4) cracked three doubles and Hanna Niemszyk (2 for 3) homered.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.