Celtics sweep of Nets gives Robert Williams time to clean rust off his game

Williams registered 5 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block in 30 minutes over the two games. The rim-running, shot-swatting big man sometimes appeared tentative about doing both of those things.

Williams was expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, but he returned after 26 days and came off the bench in the final two games of the Brooklyn series. Although he said he was pain-free, it was clear there were some cobwebs.

For the Celtics, perhaps the greatest benefit of finishing off a first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday is that it gives Robert Williams more time to regain his rhythm after missing nearly a month with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

“I felt like I was a step behind defensively, to be honest,” Williams said. “Just knocking the rust off, being able to move certain ways goes back to the being in shape part. Just playing in games is the only thing that can help.”

Williams acknowledged that there were times when he thought about his surgically repaired knee, but he said those moments did not last long because there was no time to dwell on an injury when an opponent was preparing to soar in for a dunk.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that although Williams made it through the two games without any physical setbacks, the impact the layoff had on his cardiovascular conditioning was obvious. Udoka said that helping Williams get back into game shape will be a primary focus over the next few days as Boston prepares for the conference semifinals.

“We’ll get a good scrimmage in [Thursday] and a big piece of that will be getting Rob back acclimated with everything,” Udoka said. “So, going forward, we want to get him back to his normal position, rotation, minutes, and a big part of it is this week his build up, as well as making sure he responds well like he did in the games.”

Daniel Theis remained in the starting lineup in Games 3 and 4, but if Williams continues to progress, there appears to be a good chance that he will slide back into his normal role.

“There’s really nothing you can do to prepare to play in the NBA game,” Williams said. “You can ride the bike all you want but it doesn’t compare. Just being out there playing, that’s really it.”

For the rest of the team, there might be a balance between getting rest and losing momentum. But the Celtics had a week off while the play-in tournament was being held, and certainly didn’t have any issues snapping back into peak form against Brooklyn.

“There can be a benefit in both,” forward Al Horford said. “But for our group I’m very happy that we have this time for us going in well prepared, having good practice sessions. For us, I feel like it’s very beneficial. We’re fortunate to be in this position.”

Plan working to perfection

Udoka said that it was a “great boost” for the team to defeat the Nets in just four games. On Wednesday he reemphasized how it validated the team’s decision not to try to manipulate the standings in order to set up a different matchup.

“That was the focus and the players echoed that statement,” Udoka said. “Let’s just worry about ourselves and whatever opponent happens, happens. To do it against a high-quality team that is not your typical No. 7 seed, that bodes well for us going forward. But we understood it’s the playoffs and we’re going to have to play really good teams regardless. So one thing we talked about is we’re a basketball team, not a track team. Not running from people. So focus on it that way.”

Horford finding his range

Horford made just 33.6 percent of his 3-pointers this season, his lowest mark since 2014-15, when he attempted only 0.5 per game. But he has been scorching from beyond the arc this month, connecting on 17 of 27 attempts (63 percent), including 9 of 15 against the Nets.

“It definitely helps us on offense, obviously,” Horford said. “I feel like it continues to open the floor more for all our guys. It’s just for me, continuing to get comfortable. Even though obviously I’m back here and I have chemistry with the guys and everything, I’m in different positions now. And the way that I’m being used, I think earlier in the year it took me a little while to kind of find my way offensively. And I feel like once I started having a clear understanding of the things that I needed to do, things became better for me at that end.”

