Day after five players hit by pitches, Mets, Cardinals brawl in St. Louis

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera , the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday in St. Louis when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

“I went a little bit inside, that’s part of the game,” López said via an interpreter. “That one kind of got away from me.”

First-year Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Arenado’s reaction was justified.

“When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone’s career and life, yeah, I take exception to that,” Marmol said. “And I don’t think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top.”

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp seemed to tackle Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

“Actually, Génesis Cabrera grabbed me by the back of the collar and then he just ripped down and then the coach just kind of jumped on me and I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind,” Alonso said. “I mean, if you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man. . . . If I wanted to put someone in the hospital, I easily could, but I was out there trying to protect my guys.”

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but López remained in the game, as crew chief Mark Wegner told a pool reporter he didn’t believe the pitch was intentional. López was high-fived by several teammates when he returned to the dugout after the inning, including Alonso, who was hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday.

“I’m not just for standing up for myself, I’m totally for standing up for teammates,” Alonso said. “But what happened today, it just didn’t make sense. The ball wasn’t even close [to Arenado].”

The Mets have been furious by a spate of hit batters, and on Tuesday night, pitcher Chris Bassitt blamed it largely on inconsistencies in baseballs provided by the league a year after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

“MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches,” a league spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns.

“Through April 26, leaguewide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor.”

White Sox snap 8-game skid

Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals. The winning rally started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left for his fourth homer. Whit Merrifield drove in two runs for Kansas City, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Zack Greinke permitted three runs and five hits in six innings. Also Tuesday, it was announced Chicago’s Yoán Moncada (right oblique) and RHP Joe Kelly (biceps) are scheduled to begin rehab assignments Friday at Triple-A Charlotte. There is no timetable for either player to return to the lineup . . . In Phoenix, Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings and Arizona beat the Dodgers, 3-1. The Diamondbacks had only two hits, but scored twice in the eighth inning after Max Muncy threw the ball into right field on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice bunt . . . Baltimore announced ace and Opening Day starter John Means had successful Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday morning. General manager Mike Elias said the team hopes Means can return to the Orioles in the first half of next season . . . Jon Jay, an outfielder who played for seven organizations in a 12-year career and won the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals, announced his retirement on social media. Jay, who hit .283/.348/.721 in 1,201 regular-season games, played in five games for the Angels last season.