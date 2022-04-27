EMass girls’ lacrosse: Billerica’s Julia Trainor headlines Players of the Week

Molly Conneely, Arlington — The junior’s fourth goal of the game came with 46 seconds left to cement a thrilling 9-8 win for the Spy Ponders over Newton South.

Janie Papell, North Andover — A sophomore, Papell poured in 8 goals and added 3 assists as the Scarlet Knights used a decisive 12-0 run to cement an 18-5 triumph against Methuen on Tuesday.

Payton Quirk, St. Mary’s — Her 17-save effort powered the Spartans to an 11-8 Catholic Central win over Cardinal Spellman on Monday.