EMass girls’ lacrosse: Billerica’s Julia Trainor headlines Players of the Week

Molly Conneely, Arlington — The junior’s fourth goal of the game came with 46 seconds left to cement a thrilling 9-8 win for the Spy Ponders over Newton South.
Janie Papell, North Andover — A sophomore, Papell poured in 8 goals and added 3 assists as the Scarlet Knights used a decisive 12-0 run to cement an 18-5 triumph against Methuen on Tuesday.
Payton Quirk, St. Mary’s — Her 17-save effort powered the Spartans to an 11-8 Catholic Central win over Cardinal Spellman on Monday.
Jane Smith, Norwell — The senior captain contributed 5 goals and 8 draw controls as the Clipperd cruised past Mashpee, 15-5, on Monday to move to 3-2 on the season.
Julia Trainor, Billerica — The senior midfielder helped the Indians outlast Reading, 7-4, on Saturday and erupted for 6 goals and 6 assists in a 20-7 triumph over Tewksbury on Tuesday.
Caroline Whelan, Walpole — Whelan, a senior captain and UMass Amherst commit, racked up 4 goals and 4 assists in a 16-11 win over Duxbury on Monday and 5 goals and 5 assists in a 21-10 triumph over Weymouth on Tuesday.
