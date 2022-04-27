Game 19: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox appeared to be on the verge of victory Tuesday night when they took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning at Toronto. But the Blue Jays rallied to tie it, then won it in the 10th, 6-5. The Red Sox have now lost four in a row, and six of the last seven.

They will turn to Michael Wacha as their series with the first-place Blue Jays continues Wednesday night. Toronto will counter with Ross Stripling. Here is a preview.