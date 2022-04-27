Game 19: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox appeared to be on the verge of victory Tuesday night when they took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning at Toronto. But the Blue Jays rallied to tie it, then won it in the 10th, 6-5. The Red Sox have now lost four in a row, and six of the last seven.
They will turn to Michael Wacha as their series with the first-place Blue Jays continues Wednesday night. Toronto will counter with Ross Stripling. Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (7-11): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (12-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Advertisement
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Stripling: Christian Arroyo 0-4, Xander Bogaerts 2-7, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-5, Bobby Dalbec 2-6, Rafael Devers 2-9, Kiké Hernández 4-7, J.D. Martinez 2-10, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Travis Shaw 3-9, Trevor Story 3-9, Alex Verdugo 3-7, Christian Vázquez 2-7
Blue Jays vs. Wacha: Bo Bichette 3-4, Santiago Espinal 0-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-4, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-6, Alejandro Kirk 0-4, George Springer 2-6, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Bradley Zimmer 0-1
Stat of the day: Wacha has allowed three earned runs on only six hits over 14⅓ innings in his first three starts.
Notes: In four career games (three starts) against Toronto, Wacha is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. … Stripling is 2-3 with a 7.50 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox. After making two one-inning relief appearances to open the season, Stripling will make his third start. He did not factor in the decision Friday when he allowed three runs in four innings in a 4-3 win at Houston. He allowed his three runs in the third. … Manager Alex Cora missed his sixth game after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. He is experiencing only minor symptoms and the hope is he will rejoin the team before the end of the road trip.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.