Red Sox at Blue Jays | 7:07 p.m. (NESN)

Game 19: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Michael Wacha has allowed three earned runs on only six hits over 14⅓ innings in his first three starts this season.Scott Audette/Associated Press

The Red Sox appeared to be on the verge of victory Tuesday night when they took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning at Toronto. But the Blue Jays rallied to tie it, then won it in the 10th, 6-5. The Red Sox have now lost four in a row, and six of the last seven.

They will turn to Michael Wacha as their series with the first-place Blue Jays continues Wednesday night. Toronto will counter with Ross Stripling. Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (7-11): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (12-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:07 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Stripling: Christian Arroyo 0-4, Xander Bogaerts 2-7, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-5, Bobby Dalbec 2-6, Rafael Devers 2-9, Kiké Hernández 4-7, J.D. Martinez 2-10, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Travis Shaw 3-9, Trevor Story 3-9, Alex Verdugo 3-7, Christian Vázquez 2-7

Blue Jays vs. Wacha: Bo Bichette 3-4, Santiago Espinal 0-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-4, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1-6, Alejandro Kirk 0-4, George Springer 2-6, Raimel Tapia 1-2, Bradley Zimmer 0-1

Stat of the day: Wacha has allowed three earned runs on only six hits over 14⅓ innings in his first three starts.

Notes: In four career games (three starts) against Toronto, Wacha is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. … Stripling is 2-3 with a 7.50 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox. After making two one-inning relief appearances to open the season, Stripling will make his third start. He did not factor in the decision Friday when he allowed three runs in four innings in a 4-3 win at Houston. He allowed his three runs in the third. … Manager Alex Cora missed his sixth game after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. He is experiencing only minor symptoms and the hope is he will rejoin the team before the end of the road trip.

