Lowell girls’ track team finalizes first victory over Andover in 4x400 finish

“The whole meet was nip and tuck. Christina gave us a good start and put us in a good position. Michaela Wilson was able to do what we needed her to do and Morgan anchored it and helped us bring home the victory.”

“[The win] shows how great Andover’s program is,” Kraft said. “It’s a measuring stick for a lot of teams in the state.”

On senior night, the trio of Christina Grillakis, Michaela Wilson and Morgan Bilodeau, along with junior Bridget Geary propelled the host Lowell girls’ track team to a clinching victory Wednesday night in the 4x400 relay, securing a 75-70 Merrimack Valley Conference win at Cawley Stadium, the program’s first over Andover.

Lowell finished in 4:32.4, and Andover was 11 seconds back at 4:43.9.

Senior Becca Cady won the 100 (13.0) and 200 (26.9), and Bilodeau took home the 400 (64.4).

Junior Ronnie Jones broke a 20-year-old school record in the shot put (28-8), as well as a 15-year-old mark in the discus (112-1).

Wellesley 102, Brookline 34 — Annie Comella won the long jump, 100 and 400 to propel the Raiders (3-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Weymouth 69, Needham 67 — Freshman Ainsley Weber won the javelin with a school record 110 feet, 8 inches, and classmate Ella Bates won the mile with a time of 5:23, but it came down to the 4x400, in which the foursome of Gracie Richard, Emma Daley, and Izzy Galusha, with senior Marianna Collins clinched the meet with a 4:18.8 time for the Wildcats (3-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 7, St. Mary’s 6 — Junior attack Zac McClay (2 goals) netted the winner, with an assist from defenseman Shamus O’Toole, to lift the Bishops to the Catholic Central win. Senior attack Nick Buccella had two goals.

Bishop Feehan 20, Arlington Catholic 7 — Attack Theo Stamatel scored four goals and added five assists, Craig Scharland collected four goals and supplied five assists, and Eagan Coia added a goal and six assists for the host Shamrocks (6-3) in the Catholic Central League win.

Canton 11, Oliver Ames 8 — Sam Carlino scored eight goals and freshman Dillon Albert added two in his first varsity start for the Bulldogs (3-2) in the Hockomock win.

Lynnfield 13, Pentucket 7 — Jack Calichman and Will Steadman (1 assist) each scored four goals, and Calichman also dished out four assists for the Pioneers (4-2). Drew Damiani (1 goal) set up three goals, and Will Norton found the back of the net twice for the hosts.

Rockland 16, Middleborough 10 — Lucas Leander (3 assists) and Justin Cronin (2 assists) each scored six goals, and Tyler Boehner (2 assists) added four more to help the Bulldogs (6-1) win the South Shore League matchup.

St. Sebastian’s 22, Roxbury Latin 6 — Charlie Hoffman, Chris Merageas, and Tedy Frisoli each recorded hat tricks for the Arrows in the ISL win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 15, Bishop Stang 2 — Brooke Brennan (3 goals, 2 assists), Casey Ahlin (3 goals), Maeve Carey (2 goals), Molly Vana (2 goals, 2 assists), Maddie Vittands (1 goal, 2 assists), Anna Dahlman (1 goal, 1 assist), and Lauren Neal (2 assists) led the Cougars (7-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Canton 12, Oliver Ames 8 — Emily McCabe (4 goals, 2 assists) paced the Bulldogs (4-0) to a Hockomock league win against the Tigers.

Hamilton-Wenham 16, Georgetown 4 — Haley Hamilton led the Generals (4-4) with eight goals and two assists to a win against the Royals.

Medfield 19, Medway 1 — Annie McCarthy (4 goals, 3 assists) led the No. 6 Warriors (6-1) to a win against the Mustangs. Kelly Blake contributed four goals and five assists.

Norwell 12, Scituate 7 — Jane Smith (4 goals, 7 draw controls) and Danielle Cox (2 goals, 1 assist) led the No. 20 Clippers (4-2) to a win against the Sailors. Charlise Cox also contributed two goals.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 4, Haverhill 1 — Senior Abhay Yajurvedi won at second singles, 6-0, 6-1, to help the Golden Warriors (3-1) to the road win.

Bedford 4, Waltham 1 — Senior Pranav Kaundinya won at third singles, winning his match 6-1, 6-0 to lead the Buccaneers (3-1) in the Dual County League win.

Lynn Classical 3, Revere 2 — Senior Donavin Cheng picked up a win at third singles, 6-2, 6-0, for the visiting Rams (3-4) in the Greater Boston League win.

Nashoba 5, Shepherd Hill 0 — The Wolves (7-0) stayed undefeated thanks to a marathon win in 1st doubles by Tyler Brown and Tyler Mignault, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 10-7.

Plymouth South 4, Marshfield 1 — Colby Consolati (6-3, 6-1), Gavin Cloutman (6-2, 6-2), and Ben Yaeger (6-3, 6-1) won at first, second, and third singles, respectively, for the Panthers (6-1) in the Patriot League victory.

Sandwich 4, Falmouth 1 — Tucker McNamara and Luke Caleshu swept through second doubles, 6-0, 6-0, for the host Blue Knights (3-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Hanover 2 — After dropping the first set, senior Daniel McDevitt and freshman Brady Wright battled back to win at second doubles, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, to give the host Panthers (3-4) the Patriot League victory.

Girls’ tennis

Duxbury 5, Quincy 0 — The Dragons (6-0) won each match in two sets, headlined by 6-0, 6-1 wins at second and third singles from Annabel Keating and Cara Cass, respectively.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 0 — Sophomore Sky Jara set the tone with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at first singles for the Generals (7-0) in the Cape Ann League triumph.

Oliver Ames 5, Taunton 0 — Mia Corradini (2nd singles) and Elizabeth O’Brien (3rd singles) each battled back after losing the first set to help the visiting Tigers (3-2) to the Hockomock League win.

Boys’ volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Billerica 1 — Michael Nguyen tallied 20 assists and Keith Shaheen added 8 kills and 11 digs for the visiting Raiders (2-8) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 3, Andover 1 — Theo Farag recorded 20 kills and 5 blocks, Owen Rega logged 11 kills, 10 digs, and 3 aces, and Matt McCarthy provided 10 kills and 18 digs for the No. 16 Lions (3-3) in the road Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Wayland 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Joe Barenboym recorded 19 kills and 9 digs, Keita Williams logged 21 digs, and Misha Book supplied 32 assists for the No. 8 Warriors (4-4) in their first Dual County League game of the season.

