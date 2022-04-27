Panthers owner David Tepper voices his support of head coach Matt Rhule

“Look, I believe in Matt and he has my full support,” Tepper said during a 30-minute videoconference with reporters.

Rhule is 10-23 in his two seasons with the Panthers. Only the Lions, Texans, Jets and Jaguars have won fewer games than Carolina since Rhule’s arrival in 2020.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper threw his support behind struggling head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, saying it takes patience and time to build a winning foundation in the NFL.

Rhule is entering the third year of a seven-year, $62 million contract.

When asked if the success of the upcoming season will impact Rhule’s long-term future, Tepper replied, “This is a new season . . . There is a saying that what was then is then, and what is now is now. And we’re in the now, not in the then.”

Tepper’s overriding message was one of patience, stressing that “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is this team.”

He still feels as if the Panthers have some strong pieces to build around on the roster.

“I’ve said five years, five years, five years from the time coach Rhule was [hired] here, and maybe it will be six years, I don’t know, from the time he was hired,” Tepper said. “I think it is just building that foundation and having patience to build that foundation, and trying to get fans to have patience for that foundation, to have sustained winning.”

Tepper admitted that developing patience has been difficult for him.

The Panthers are 22-43 since he bought the team in 2018 from founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.275 billion. Only once in the past four seasons have the Panthers won more than five games. Carolina has not been to the playoffs since Tepper took over.

“I have new appreciation for how stupid I am sometimes, quite frankly,” Tepper said. “I shouldn’t say that and people afterward are going to say, ‘Why did you say that?’ But listen, it is hard, and I have a certain amount of humility in this respect.”

Tepper praised the additions Rhule made to his coaching staff this offseason which included hiring former NFL head coaches Steve Wilks (secondary) and Ben McAdoo (offensive coordinator) and long-time coaches Paul Pasqualoni (defensive line) and James Campen (offensive line) as assistants.

“That brings a lot more experience than the old staff,” Tepper said. “That’s a wealth of experience.”

The biggest hurdle for Tepper and the Panthers has been finding consistency at the quarterback position.

Teddy Bridgewater, Kyle Allen, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton have all struggled to find success in Carolina.

Darnold and P.J. Walker are the only QBs currently on the roster. Tepper said he still views Darnold as a good quarterback, but said the team is “always looking” to improve.

The Panthers have the sixth pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night and are likely to have their choice of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Mississippi’s Matt Corral if they choose to take a quarterback.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Tuesday the team is “comfortable” drafting a quarterback even though this is not generally considered a strong QB class with no true standout at that position.

Bucanneers pick up option on LB Devin White

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons White, who signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season. A key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago, White has started all 45 regular-season games he’s played. He’s also appeared in five postseason games, compiling 34 tackles, four quarterback hits, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries . . . The Washington Commanders have picked up edge rusher Montez Sweat’s fifth-year option, an expected move that keeps a cornerstone of their defense under contract through the 2023 season when he is set to earn $11.5 million. Washington, which has the 11th pick in the draft, traded up to take Sweat with the 26th pick of the 2019 draft. Sweat has 21 sacks and 119 tackles in 42 NFL games with Washington. He had five sacks and 24 tackles in 10 games last season around missing several weeks with a broken jaw . . . The Tennessee Titans picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft. Simmons is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 8½ sacks, including three in a win in Los Angeles over the Rams in November. He also led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. He ranked second with 12 tackles for loss.

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree on three-year extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. Robinson’s new deal totals shy of $54 million, and will average roughly $18 million a year. Robinson, a former Alabama standout, started 61 games over five seasons since being drafted 34th overall in 2017. He signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension. The move also means Jacksonville has little need to draft North Carolina State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross at No. 1. Jacksonville is expected to choose between a pair of pass rushers, either Georgia’s Travon Walker or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson . . . Peyton Manning set up an academic scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas, who died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33. The financial aid will be available to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, the central Georgia community where Thomas, who starred at Georgia Tech from 2006-09 and was a first-round pick of the Broncos, was born and raised.

