Red Sox bats cash in late, end four-game losing streak with needed win at Toronto

The righthander was sharp again on Wednesday night, allowing one run over six innings as the Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1, before a crowd of 20,468 at Rogers Centre.

But he got it right with Michael Wacha.

TORONTO — Outside of Trevor Story, Chaim Bloom’s offseason acquisitions for the Red Sox were largely a cast of low-cost veterans with upside. The results to date have been mixed.

With manager Alex Cora back on the bench after a bout with COVID-19, the Sox snapped a four-game losing streak.

Wacha (2-0) allowed four hits and struck out five, holding down a potent Jays lineup until the Sox got their offense going. Xander Bogaerts was 4 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. The shortstop is hitting .397 with a .955 OPS.

Rafael Devers was 2 for 5 and J.D. Martinez was 2 for 4, each with a double and an RBI. The Sox, who had been slumping offensively much of the season, had 13 hits and have scored 12 runs in the last two games.

Wacha and four relievers held the Jays to five hits, giving the Sox a chance to split the four-game series with Garrett Whitlock on the mound Thursday afternoon.

They had a chance to knock Toronto starter Ross Stripling out of the game early and they missed it.

They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Bogaerts singled with two outs and raced around on a double by Devers. Kevin Plawecki and Story opened the third inning with singles. Bogaerts then lined a single to left field to load the bases with one out.

Stripling struck our Devers on a foul-tipped fastball that catcher Tyler Heineman held on to. Martinez had a chance, but he struck out, swinging through a fastball down the pipe.

That left the Sox 0 for 6 with the bases loaded this season.

Stripling retired the final eight batters he faced, striking out six. But once the Jays went to their bullpen, the Sox struck.

Bogaerts, Devers, and Martinez started the sixth inning with singles off Trent Thornton to give the Sox the lead. Kiké Hernández’s line drive to center was deep enough to score Devers and make it 3-1.

Wacha had one tough inning, facing six hitters in the third. But he allowed only one run.

Heineman and George Springer led off with singles. Bo Bichette grounded into a force at second, moving Heineman to third. A ground ball to Bogaerts could have been a double play, but the Sox settled for the out at second as Heineman scored.

Zack Collins drew a walk to extend the inning, but Wacha came back to strike out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on three pitches.

Wacha retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced, the last seven in a row. The righthander dropped his earned run average from 1.88 to 1.77.

This road trip has been a rocky one for the Sox, but their starting pitchers have a 2.05 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. It hasn’t been their fault.

Jake Diekman, who blew a save Tuesday by allowing three runs in the ninth inning, started the seventh. He walked pinch hitter Santiago Espinal, then struck out Heineman for the second out.

Cora went to Hirokazu Sawamura, who is usually a low-leverage option. Springer singled to push Espinal to third base, but Sawamura came back to strike out Bichette swinging with a fastball he hopped up to 96.5 miles per hour.

The offense made sure it wouldn’t be in vain, scoring twice in the eighth — Martinez and Hernández led off with back-to-back doubles, and Dalbec added a sacrifice fly — and the ninth, when Boston’s first three reached, including Bogaerts with an RBI single, and Rob Refsnyder ripped a double down the left-field line.

John Schreiber and Tyler Danish each threw clean innings to finish it.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.