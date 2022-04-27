As they head to Round 2, the Celtics have become clear favorites in the East

That’s what the Celtics are now — favorites — as they await a likely matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, a difficult series in which they’ll wield both home-court and health advantages. They’ve raised the bar on raising Banner No. 18 and put metaphorical masking tape over the mouths of their remaining doubters. (That’s my months of skeptical mumbling you’re trying to make out.)

From the ultimate seats high above courtside, Tommy Heinsohn, Sam Jones, and their old mentor, Red Auerbach, are smiling, high-fiving, and pulling a few strings as they watch the current Celtics ascend from a .500 team after 50 games to the favorites to emerge out of the Eastern Conference.

It’s easy to be bullish on the Celtics these days after they swept Kevin Durant, forever object of enmity Kyrie Irving, and the fraudulent Nets. It’s not just whom the Celtics summarily dispatched. It’s how they did it. They won four consecutive games that were in doubt in the fourth quarter, executing in crunch time to play playoff executioner for two NBA superstars with rings.

These Celtics usually have done their best work in blowouts. They prefer lapping the field to photo finishes. They were 35-9 this season in games decided by 10 points or more. They crumbled like a brittle-brand granola bar in close games, going 3-9 in contests determined by 3 points or fewer. Overall, just five of the Celtics’ 51 wins came by 5 points or fewer during the regular season.

The last weak link in Boston’s basketball chain was the ability to win close games under pressure. Against the Net Zeroes, the Celtics won four games by a combined 18 points, including Game 4 when Jayson Tatum fouled out. They’ve cleared their last hoops hurdle to don the mantle of legit contenders.

“Late-game execution was big,” said coach Ime Udoka Wednesday. “Obviously, Game 1, three or four possessions in a row on both sides of the ball, last game, fourth quarter with Jayson out.

“We took a look at that today and talked about our growth in those areas and some of our early-season struggles. It’s beneficial to go through those tight games. Games or series can be won or lost by late-game execution or lack thereof.”

In punching the Nets’ ticket out of the playoffs, the Celtics passed the crunch-time playoff test with flying colors and cold-blooded efficiency. Honestly, I never thought much of the Nets. I never believed the Celtics needed to play schedule-twister to dodge them. Brooklyn was the East Coast version of LeBron’s Lakers, big-time stars masking a middling outfit.

Still, the Celtics were rewarded for their fearlessness with a series that reinforced their identity, established their validity, and exorcised their late-game and blown-lead demons, which haunted them when they stumbled to a 23-24 mark.

Even more encouraging was that their best players were their best players. That’s a sports cliché, but it’s rooted in the verisimilitude of victory.

Tatum won Game 1 with a clutch layup, was the point of the spear in dialing down Durant, and averaged a series-best 29.5 points per game while dishing out 7.3 assists.

Jaylen Brown, who shot 49 percent from the field, was magnificent in fourth quarters, shooting a cumulative 60.9 percent in the final frame and bailing out Boston with timely takeovers in the fourth in Games 1, 2, and 3.

“Guys lead in different ways,” said Udoka. “I said coming into it that Marcus [Smart] and Al [Horford] were probably the most vocal, but we needed Jaylen and Jayson to step up in that area. They do it in their own way and have grown in leaps and bounds in that area this year.”

So has the Celtics’ willingness to share the ball and trust in each other offensively. That was the culprit in a lot of their late-game letdowns. Too much iso and hero ball. Too much playing to elevate the name on the back of the jersey, not the one on the front.

Udoka, who pronounced at his introductory press conference that he aimed to boost ball movement from the Brad Stevens Era, acknowledged that the hero habits proved harder to break than producing the NBA’s top-rated defense.

Now, the ball no longer sticks late in games like a piece of gum on the sole of an unsuspecting sneaker. It pops, each pass proof of trust in the system and each other.

“I do believe that has a lot to do with it,” said Horford, “because at the end of the games, we’re making the right plays, the right decisions, the right reads.

“It’s something that that experience from early in the year and throughout I feel like we’ve all grown in that area. For us to continue to be successful, it’s something we have to continue to feel, to read.

“JT and JB, and Smart, they’ve been doing a good job of that when they’re being put in those positions, making plays when we need them.”

Speaking of positions, there isn’t another team in the East in better position than the Celtics. They are building up while their competitors are breaking down.

Center Robert Williams returned ahead of schedule — a historic first in the annals of Celtics injury timelines — to rejoin the team for the final two games of the sweep.

Time Lord declared himself fit for Round 2: “No pain at all. The knee is responding well.”

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is playing without All-Star wing Khris Middleton (knee, MCL) and is expected to do so into Round 2. Middleton is the latter-day Andrew Toney, a big-shot-making machine when he sees the Celtics. His absence is a godsend for the Green.

The top-seeded Heat advanced but had to do so without point guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and talisman Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation).

Old friend Doc Rivers and the 76ers are struggling to close out the banged-up Toronto Raptors after taking a 3-0 lead. Putative NBA MVP Joel Embiid, the frontcourt version of a Fabergé egg, has a torn ligament in his shooting thumb.

It feels like the Basketball Gods are rewarding the Celtics for playing it straight and playing for the No. 2 seed while some of their competition (looking at you, Milwaukee) tried to massage and manipulate the standings.

The Bucks, who were attempting to close out the Bulls in five Wednesday night, may rue the day they passed on securing the second seed, especially if the series with the Celtics follows the pattern of the teams’ 2018 matchup. The home team won every game.

At this point, the Jays resemble another smooth, dynamic, and harmonious duo, McFadden & Whitehead. They sang “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now.”

The Celtics are on the move and got the groove.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.