Canadian census adds more identities, counts over 100,000 transgender residents

Changing a question on last year’s census has resulted in a snapshot of Canada’s transgender population, with data released Wednesday showing 0.33 percent of the country’s 38.3 million people identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

For the first time, Statistics Canada differentiated between “sex at birth″ and “gender″ in the census. While the agency and advocates agree the new numbers likely underestimate the true size of the population, they say the data will offer crucial insight into a marginalized community.

The data collected during last year’s national household survey shows about 100,815 people are transgender and/or non-binary, including 31,555 who are transgender women, 27,905 who are transgender men, and 41,355 who are non-binary.