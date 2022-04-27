Russia releases former US Marine in prisoner swap

Shuttled to the country on a jet owned by Frederick W. Smith, the chief executive of FedEx and a former Marine himself, Richardson’s group could not have arrived at a more tense moment. Even as they quietly met with members of the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of his invasion of Ukraine and bombs began falling. Publicly, relations between the United States and Russia were crumbling.

WASHINGTON — A plane carrying former governor Bill Richardson of New Mexico and his team landed in Moscow the day before the invasion of Ukraine in February. Their mission: to discuss the possibility of a prisoner swap that could free Trevor R. Reed, an ailing former US Marine held for two years on what his family considered to be bogus charges of assault.

But the secret visit by Richardson, a former ambassador to the United Nations who has spent years working to secure hostage releases through his nonprofit organization, was part of months of quiet but intense diplomacy that ended with the simultaneous release Wednesday of Reed and Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot sentenced to a lengthy prison term in the United States on cocaine trafficking charges.

President Biden announced Reed’s freedom in a statement, calling it “good news” even as he alluded to the release of Yaroshenko, saying the negotiation “required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.”

“Trevor, a former US Marine, is free from Russian detention,” Biden said. “I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”

US officials said the unexpected burst of diplomacy in the middle of the most heated fighting in Europe in decades came about after Biden; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs; and other top diplomats raised Reed’s case repeatedly.

In a briefing for reporters, the officials said that negotiations about Reed’s fate were kept completely separate from the administration’s efforts to punish Putin.

The officials also said that the administration remained focused on two other Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges, and Brittney Griner, an American basketball player taken into custody on drug charges in February.

Richardson and his team had briefed members of the White House’s National Security Council about their trip after they returned to the United States, according to a person familiar with the discussions. They told the US officials that a swap for Reed appeared doable.

Richardson said on CNN on Wednesday that he believed Biden was moved by the humanitarian need to secure Reed’s release. Family members said he was suffering from active tuberculosis while in detention in Russia.

But Biden’s decision to approve the prisoner swap also came after weeks of intense public pressure from Reed’s parents, who initially criticized the president for refusing to meet with them about their son’s case.

Reed was initially detained by Russian authorities in August 2019. His family had increasingly expressed concern about his health while he was in detention, and footage aired Wednesday by Russian state-run television showed what appeared to be a gaunt Reed being escorted to a Russian plane at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. Reed’s father, Joey Reed, told CNN that his son had been flown to Turkey, where the exchange took place.

A native of Texas, Trevor Reed traveled to Russia in May 2019 to visit his Russian girlfriend, whom he had met on a dating website, and to take language lessons. One week before his planned return to the United States, he went to a party at a park outside Moscow, where he drank extensive amounts of vodka.

Reed then got agitated, prompting his girlfriend and friends to call the police. Officers who arrived at the scene decided to take him to a police station, where he was interviewed by Russian security agents. Shortly after, he was accused of assaulting and endangering the lives of the two police officers who had driven him there.

After spending more than 11 months in a Russian jail, Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison, the first time that such a severe punishment had been applied for that type of crime, his lawyers said. During one hearing, Reed said the case against him was political and linked his troubles in Russia to his military affiliation.

While in a penal colony in the Russian republic of Mordovia, Reed was subjected to degrading treatment, including time in a solitary cell, his family has said. His health rapidly deteriorated, his family said, and he was not allowed to call home or to receive books or letters, prompting him to begin a hunger strike in November.

Reed’s family said in a statement Wednesday that they would now concentrate on “the myriad of health issues brought on by the squalid conditions he was subjected to in his Russian gulag.”

The agreement involving Reed was the result of “lengthy negotiations,” according to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Yaroshenko, 53, is a Russian pilot who worked occasional jobs in Africa. In 2010, he was detained and charged in connection with a foiled plot to fly cocaine to Liberia and Ghana from South America. American authorities said he had participated in the plot with the knowledge that some of the drugs would wind up in the United States.

Yaroshenko, who had never before set foot in the United States, was deported to the country to stand trial in 2011 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lawyers and families have accused Russia of arresting Reed and Whelan, specifically for the purpose of exchanging them for Russians held in US prisons.