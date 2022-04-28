fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston May 1-7

Updated April 28, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Casey McQuiston (”I Kissed Shara Wheeler”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner TheatreTONJE THILESEN/NYT

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Sam Donovan and Kristen Wixted (”Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) are in conversation with Patty Bourrée in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Book Ends Winchester.

MONDAY

Michael Sampson (”Armadillo Antics”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Amy Hoffman (”Dot & Ralfie”) is in conversation with Anita Diamant in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Charlie Jane Anders (”Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Steve Almond (”All The Secrets of the World”) is in conversation with Jane Roper at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

TUESDAY

Dennis Duncan (”Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age”) is in conversation with Mary Norris at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Lauren Wolk (”My Own Lightning”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at the Sandwich Public Library . . . Michael Sampson (“Armadillo Antics”) in in conversation with Peter H. Reynolds in person at 5 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Beppe Severgnini (“Italian Lessons: Fifty Things We Know about Life Now”) is in conversation with Antony Shugaar and Chiara Durazzini at 5 p.m. at I AM Books . . . John Waters (”Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance”) is in conversation with Jared Bowen in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $27.75 and include a copy of the book) . . . Sam Donovan and Kristen Wixted (“Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) are in conversation with Patty Bourrée in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . James Tate Hill (”Blind Man’s Bluff: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brewster Ladies’ Library . . . Sara Siddiqui Chansarkar (”Morsels of Purple”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brockton Public Library . . . DeMisty D. Bellinger (”New to Liberty”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Gonzalez James and Chaya Bhuvaneswar in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr. (”Let Us Believe in the Beginning of the Cold Season: Selected Poems”) is in conversation with Chloe Garcia Roberts at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jeffrey Yang (”Line and Light: Poems”) and Fanny Howe (”Indivisible, New Edition”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Meg Stafford (”Who Will Accompany You?: My Mother-Daughter Journeys Far from Home and Close to the Heart”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Scott Weidensaul (”A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds”) is in conversation with David O’Neill virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Steve Almond (“All the Secrets of the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Whitelam Books.

WEDNESDAY

Kerri ní Dochartaigh (“Thin Places: A Natural History of Healing and Home”) is in conversation with Maggie Smith at 12:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Casey McQuiston (”I Kissed Shara Wheeler”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . James Sullivan (”Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Fernando A. Flores (”Valleyesque: Stories”) is in conversation with Laura van den Berg at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Karen Winn (”Our Little World”) is in conversation with Shelley Berg virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Tucker Shaw (”When You Call My Name”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kathleen Aguero (”After That”) and Jennifer Martelli (”The Queen of Queens”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Ben Shattuck (”Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance).

THURSDAY

Minnie Driver (”Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $29.75 and include a copy of the book) . . . Lev Grossman (”The Silver Arrow”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Asher Orkaby (”Yemen: What Everyone Needs to Know”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brighton branch of Boston Public Library . . . Karen Weintraub and Michael Kuchta (”Born in Cambridge: 400 Years of Ideas and Innovators”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jessie Sheehan (”Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats”) is in conversation with Alison Tatlock in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alton Brown (”Good Eats: The Final Years”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Somerville Theatre at an event hosted by Porter Square Books (admission is $54 for one ticket and one copy of the book, or $69 for two tickets and one copy of the book) . . . Coinneach MacLeod (”The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30.80 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Nancy Thayer (”Summer Love”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

FRIDAY

Cathryn Falwell (”A Space for Me”) reads in person at 3 p.m. at Belmont Public Library . . . Eric Orner (”Smahtguy: The Life and Times of Barney Frank”) is in conversation with Barney Frank in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $27.50 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Anne Whitney Pierce (”Down to the River”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) reads in person at Porter Square Books . . . Maggie Stiefvater (”Bravely”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Tiana Clark (”I Can’t Talk about the Trees Without the Blood”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Jennifer Anton (”Under the Light of the Italian Moon”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at I AM Books.

SATURDAY

E. B. Goodale (”Also”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Danielle Legros Georges (”Letters From Congo”) reads in person at noon at the Mattapan branch of Boston Public Library.


