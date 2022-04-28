Author readings around Boston May 1-7

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Sam Donovan and Kristen Wixted (”Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) are in conversation with Patty Bourrée in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kathleen Courtenay Stone (”They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Book Ends Winchester.
MONDAY
Michael Sampson (”Armadillo Antics”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Amy Hoffman (”Dot & Ralfie”) is in conversation with Anita Diamant in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Charlie Jane Anders (”Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Steve Almond (”All The Secrets of the World”) is in conversation with Jane Roper at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY
Dennis Duncan (”Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age”) is in conversation with Mary Norris at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Lauren Wolk (”My Own Lightning”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at the Sandwich Public Library . . . Michael Sampson (“Armadillo Antics”) in in conversation with Peter H. Reynolds in person at 5 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Beppe Severgnini (“Italian Lessons: Fifty Things We Know about Life Now”) is in conversation with Antony Shugaar and Chiara Durazzini at 5 p.m. at I AM Books . . . John Waters (”Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance”) is in conversation with Jared Bowen in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $27.75 and include a copy of the book) . . . Sam Donovan and Kristen Wixted (“Miss Rita, Mystery Reader”) are in conversation with Patty Bourrée in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . James Tate Hill (”Blind Man’s Bluff: A Memoir”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brewster Ladies’ Library . . . Sara Siddiqui Chansarkar (”Morsels of Purple”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brockton Public Library . . . DeMisty D. Bellinger (”New to Liberty”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Gonzalez James and Chaya Bhuvaneswar in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr. (”Let Us Believe in the Beginning of the Cold Season: Selected Poems”) is in conversation with Chloe Garcia Roberts at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jeffrey Yang (”Line and Light: Poems”) and Fanny Howe (”Indivisible, New Edition”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Meg Stafford (”Who Will Accompany You?: My Mother-Daughter Journeys Far from Home and Close to the Heart”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Scott Weidensaul (”A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds”) is in conversation with David O’Neill virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Steve Almond (“All the Secrets of the World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Whitelam Books.
WEDNESDAY
Kerri ní Dochartaigh (“Thin Places: A Natural History of Healing and Home”) is in conversation with Maggie Smith at 12:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Casey McQuiston (”I Kissed Shara Wheeler”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $25 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . James Sullivan (”Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Fernando A. Flores (”Valleyesque: Stories”) is in conversation with Laura van den Berg at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Karen Winn (”Our Little World”) is in conversation with Shelley Berg virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Tucker Shaw (”When You Call My Name”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kathleen Aguero (”After That”) and Jennifer Martelli (”The Queen of Queens”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Ben Shattuck (”Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance).
THURSDAY
Minnie Driver (”Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $29.75 and include a copy of the book) . . . Lev Grossman (”The Silver Arrow”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Asher Orkaby (”Yemen: What Everyone Needs to Know”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brighton branch of Boston Public Library . . . Karen Weintraub and Michael Kuchta (”Born in Cambridge: 400 Years of Ideas and Innovators”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jessie Sheehan (”Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats”) is in conversation with Alison Tatlock in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alton Brown (”Good Eats: The Final Years”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Somerville Theatre at an event hosted by Porter Square Books (admission is $54 for one ticket and one copy of the book, or $69 for two tickets and one copy of the book) . . . Coinneach MacLeod (”The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $30.80 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Nancy Thayer (”Summer Love”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Cathryn Falwell (”A Space for Me”) reads in person at 3 p.m. at Belmont Public Library . . . Eric Orner (”Smahtguy: The Life and Times of Barney Frank”) is in conversation with Barney Frank in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $27.50 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Anne Whitney Pierce (”Down to the River”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sy Montgomery (”The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty”) reads in person at Porter Square Books . . . Maggie Stiefvater (”Bravely”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Tiana Clark (”I Can’t Talk about the Trees Without the Blood”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Jennifer Anton (”Under the Light of the Italian Moon”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at I AM Books.
SATURDAY
E. B. Goodale (”Also”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Danielle Legros Georges (”Letters From Congo”) reads in person at noon at the Mattapan branch of Boston Public Library.