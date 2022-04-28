Brookline native Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed pays tribute to Merle Haggard on soulful ‘Down Every Road’

Thirty years later, in early April, Reed returned to the Opry — not to sit in the audience this time, but to take the stage as part of a Merle Haggard tribute.

His father, Howard Husock, developed his taste in music during the folk revival, and young Eli loved the country music he heard around the house. So they made a trip to Nashville together.

Given their druthers, a typical 9-year-old might want to go to the aquarium, or Disneyworld. It’s not every school kid who pleads with his parents to take him to the Grand Ole Opry. But that was Eli “Paperboy” Reed, long before he adopted his stage name.

“It’s such an impressive operation,” Reed reports. “Country music has such a strong sense of history while at the same time continuing to be thoroughly modern.”

That’s music to Reed’s ears. The revivalist’s eighth and most recent album, “Down Every Road,” is a soulful tribute to Haggard, his favorite of the country singers his dad introduced him to. It’s out today. On Wednesday at City Winery, Reed kicks off a tour that will take him down the East Coast, then to Spain and France.

Since he roared out of Brookline with his debut album in 2005, Reed, now 38, has cut seven more albums of high-energy, gospel-inspired soul. With punchy reworkings of Haggard classics including “Mama Tried” and “Working Man Blues,” “Down Every Road” is the first time he’s sunk himself deep into the country music he grew up on. But it’s still the same Paperboy — same relentless horn section, same roof-raising vocals — that his followers have come to expect.

Haggard, the Lifetime Achievement Grammy winner who died in 2016, wrote “moment” songs, Reed says — lyrics that capture specific emotional moments, masterfully so.

“That’s what really set him apart from other songwriters in the genre,” he says. On the heartsick “Somewhere Between,” for instance, which Reed has reimagined as a 6/8 soul ballad, Haggard quavers: “Somewhere between your heart and mine/There’s a window that I can’t see through.”

“There are turns of phrase, you can tell, that are stream-of-consciousness in some way,” Reed says, speaking on the phone from his home in Brooklyn, where he and his wife are raising two young children. “It’s not premeditated.

“He was never detached. Even Hank Williams was sometimes detached — he could step away from the message and be the narrator. But Merle was not the narrator. He was it. He was the guy.”

Following his out-of-the-box success, Reed signed with Capitol Records, releasing the album “Come and Get It!” in 2010. His next release came out on Warner Bros. Since then, however, he’s been on the North Carolina-based independent label Yep Roc, which counts Nick Lowe and John Doe among its roster of artists.

Co-founded by Glenn Dicker, who previously worked at Rounder Records, Yep Roc seems a better fit for Reed than a major label, though he doesn’t regret those opportunities.

“I’m able to stand on my own two feet as an artist,” he says. “I’m not gonna get pushed around, and I don’t think that’s what happened.” It’s just that the timing wasn’t right.

“I was on both labels at a very tumultuous time for the music industry,” he says. Sales of physical media plummeted as streaming services took root: “No one had any idea how to make money from music at the time.”

Now, he points out, the major labels have regrouped, and they’ve found a way to monetize those vast back catalogs that had gone neglected. Reed himself is an avid record buyer — he’s still partial to hard-to-find 45rpm singles — but he appreciates the convenience afforded by digital music.

With each new release, he says, “people who discover my music can go back and listen to my entire catalog at the touch of a button. That’s very positive, for everyone, honestly.”

After high school Reed spent a year in Clarksdale, Miss., the “home of the blues,” then enrolled in college in Chicago. There he served in what amounted to an apprenticeship, playing organ and piano with the gospel group in a South Side church.

In the liner notes to “Down Every Road,” an admirer writes that Reed’s versions of Haggard’s songs “remind us, if we need reminding, that Merle Haggard was a brilliantly original songwriter whose work lends itself to a deeply soulful treatment.” The writer is Howard Husock, Eli’s father.

Next year Ohio’s Colemine Records plans to release an album by Fred Davis, an unknown Cleveland musician Reed’s father befriended when he took a summer job as a teenager, working in a factory.

“My dad learned the rudiments of blues guitar from him, and he passed those chord forms down to me,” Reed says. “I feel like it’s a part of my legacy.”

His parents were in the audience at the Opry earlier this month. Reed brought his own rhythm section (bassist Mike Montgomery, drummer Noah Rubin) and recruited Nashville horn players. They shared the stage with the Opry house band — the backup singers, the pedal steel player.

It was, he says, “a sight to behold.”

“I feel very fortunate I’ve been able to have a career, and make a living, as an independent singer-songwriter-whatever-I-am. I find that to be” — he blurts out a laugh — “shocking, I guess, if there’s any word for it.”

Anyone already acquainted with his rousing music: not shocked.

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

Eli “Paperboy” Reed

May 4 at 8 p.m. at City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston. Tickets $15-25. (617) 933-8047 or citywinery.com/boston



