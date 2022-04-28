It’s showtime again at Maynard’s Fine Arts Theatre Place

Then, last fall, Gordon and his wife of 50 years, Dafna, revisited an idea they had toyed with off and on: buying a movie theater, specifically the Fine Arts Theatre Place in Maynard, an old-school cinema that had been shuttered since the previous owner died in early 2021.

“The toughest thing for somebody who’s had an active career is to find something that’s meaningful, interesting, or exciting,” Gordon says.

Not long after retiring eight years ago, Lester Gordon started looking for something to do. The 74-year-old former fund-raising executive is not the sort to spend all day on a golf course.

Advertisement

The Gordons, who live in Concord, were by then well-acquainted with the theater, having spent untold Saturday nights there over the years. They liked the retro charm of the place — there’s a small ice-cream shop attached — and appreciate the theater’s importance to the cultural life of the town and generations of locals who, with a bucket of popcorn or box of Milk Duds, enjoyed so many great movie experiences there.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

But it’s a complicated time to be opening, or reopening, a movie theater, no matter how quaint or beloved it is. Changes in people’s viewing habits, because of the pandemic and also the proliferation of streaming services, are a threat even to established theaters. Yet the Gordons are excited to be firing up the Fine Arts’ projectors again — May 20 is opening night — and many in town can’t wait. (If all goes according to plan, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and “Men” will be the first films screened.) Schedules will be posted at fineartstheatreplace.com.

“It’s a gem of a theater and it’s integral to what we love about this town,” says Adam Conn, a Maynard resident and “retired gadfly” who’s involved in a variety of town committees. “It’s going to take time for people to start going out again, but I think the theater will help with that.”

Advertisement

Because of their backgrounds, the Gordons might seem like improbable owners of a movie house. Lester grew up in Mattapan, got a PhD from Boston University — his thesis was a biography of late Congressman John W. McCormack of South Boston — and worked for many years as a direct-mail fund-raiser for national nonprofits. Dafna, who hasn’t given up her day job, is president of Toward Independent Living and Learning Inc., a nonprofit she founded 40 years ago to provide job training and residential and health care services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

For decades, the couple’s hectic work schedules meant they saw little of each other during the week, but dinner and a movie was a weekend ritual they rarely missed. It was a relief, and a pleasure, to spend a few hours together in a darkened theater, and the couple wasn’t fussy about what they watched, with one exception.

“Without sounding corny, anything that’s too violent on the screen, I really do shy away from it,” says Dafna, who cites “The Shawshank Redemption” and the 1973 political thriller “The Day of the Jackal” as two of her favorite films.

New owner Les Gordon walks to his car outside Fine Arts Theatre Place, once a Ford showroom, in Maynard, on April 27, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Many of the couple’s movie nights were spent at Fine Arts Theatre Place, which had screened films more or less continuously since it opened in 1949 in a former Ford showroom. In its three theaters — the largest has 320 seats, the smallest has 65 — the Fine Arts showed a selection of first-run and family films.

Advertisement

Last year before buying the place, the Gordons did some homework, talking to folks at other independent movie houses, including the Coolidge Corner Theatre, the Strand Theatre on Martha’s Vineyard, the Cape Ann Community Cinema, and the Amherst Cinema.

“People were very forthcoming. [Theater owners] are a very nice community. There’s a real camaraderie,” Dafna says. “One thing they all said is things should get back to normal, and when it’s normal, it’s fun to run these things.”

Still, the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple+, combined with people’s continued reluctance to return indoors to theaters, makes this a challenging time. But being small and independent, arthouses are more nimble and better able to adapt or pivot than corporate-owned multiplexes. During the shutdown, many survived by transforming themselves into virtual cinemas, making new and old movies and other educational programming available online.

“The AMCs and the Regals shut down entirely, but we had a full virtual screening room mounted within three weeks,” says Beth Gilligan, deputy director of the Coolidge. “We worked really hard to stay engaged with people so we didn’t fall off their radar.”

While many in Maynard already feel a connection to the Fine Arts Theatre Place, the Gordons hope to strengthen that bond with creative programming like themed movie weeks, occasional special guests, foreign films. To that end, they’ve hired a booker with an arthouse background.

Advertisement

The theater itself is in reasonably good shape. Aside from putting a new roof on the place, the Gordons have made just a few cosmetic improvements. The appealing, 1950s-style exterior is intact, as is the old-time lobby and concessions stand, which includes a vintage popcorn machine and beer and wine service.

The Theatre Creamery is part of the Fine Arts Theatre Place in Maynard. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“It’s been a little bit of a black hole since it closed. It’s been during COVID, so it felt weird and sad,” says Rachael Bankey, owner of Raspberry Beret, a second-hand clothing shop in Maynard. “Having another entertainment option downtown will be exciting.”

Another place the Gordons visited while doing their research was the Prospector, a nonprofit movie theater in Ridgefield, Conn., whose workforce is predominantly people with disabilities. They pitch in on everything — from selling tickets and marketing to grant-writing and graphic design. It’s a model that, because of her work with TILL, Dafna admires and would like to gradually incorporate at the theater and adjacent ice-cream shop, called The Creamery.

“There are a lot of jobs that need to be done. You can be back of the house, you can be concessions, you can be learning from the projectionists,” she says. “This is one way to use a real-live theater to say, ‘I’m learning something and I’m being able to apply it.’”

If all this sounds exhausting, it likely will be, at least for a while. What was supposed to be an interesting alternative to golf is proving to be a fair amount of work. But that’s fine with the Gordons.

Advertisement

“The idea I’ve always had is that you keep going until you can’t go anymore,” says Dafna. “The theater gets us into a whole new area of social connections, networking, and anxiety-provoking things that we have to learn about, which will be good for us and, I hope, for the community.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.