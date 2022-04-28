Local bestsellers for the week ended April 24

2. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

3. French Braid Anne Tyler Knopf

4. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

7. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

8. The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn Morrow

9. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

10. Young Mungo Douglas Stuart Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

7. Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau Ben Shattuck Tin House Books

8. Write for Your Life Anna Quindlen Random House

9. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

10. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Vintage

8. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

9. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

8. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began Art Spiegelman Pantheon

9. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

10. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 24. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.