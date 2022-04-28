Lucius emerges from lockdown and heads straight to the dance floor

The sudden imperative to stay home had far-reaching effects on Lucius, which starts its first headline tour since 2019 Thursday at Mass MoCA in North Adams, and comes Friday to Roadrunner in Boston. Singer Holly Laessig had a baby. Singer Jess Wolfe and drummer Dan Molad divorced each other. Laessig and Wolfe both adopted rescued pit bulls (Betty and Minnie, respectively). They also shelved what Laessig calls a “super heady, super conceptual” project they had been working on in favor of “Second Nature,” a new album stocked with dance-floor bangers.

Lucius had been in near-constant motion for years, writing songs, recording, contributing to other artists’ albums, and touring before everything shut down in March 2020. Funny enough, that’s when the indie-pop band really faced the music.

“All that first lockdown, our response was this record,” says Laessig, who has been writing and singing with Wolfe since they met at Berklee College of Music in 2005. “It was an overload: ‘I can’t think, I just want to feel light and feel good.’ That being said, the subject matter of this record is deep and thoughtful and very personal.”

Co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb in Nashville, “Second Nature” is the band’s third full-length album, and features some of their tightest songwriting. Along with a glittering disco sheen on songs like “Next to Normal” and “Dance Around It” (featuring vocals from Carlile and Sheryl Crow), the album also includes wringing ballads that come from a more obviously personal place.

“By the time we got around to writing these songs, we wanted to write but not put too much weight on it,” Laessig says. “When we started doing that, we were like, ‘Oh, that’s what’s coming out. OK, let’s write more about that, dig into that a little more,’ and it kind of revealed itself.”

It wasn’t always easy bringing those songs to the rest of the band, given that Wolfe’s ex-husband remains one of her bandmates.

“Part of the reason why it took so long to accept that a divorce was necessary was because we’re creative collaborators and we didn’t want to lose that,” Wolfe says. “I am proud of us for that. It could have been ugly, it could have been messy and it really wasn’t. That’s not to say it wasn’t very, very difficult for many years.”

If navigating a new kind of relationship in the band was tricky for Wolfe and Molad, she found comfort in her deep friendship and longstanding creative partnership with Laessig. Each says the other is probably the person they have spent the most time with over the past 17 years.

“We’re writing partners and bandmates, and we’ve seen the world together,” Wolfe says. “So we really see each other’s lives, which makes it easier to write on behalf of the other person, or at least to offer a perspective.”

After connecting at Berklee, the two moved to Brooklyn in 2007, where Lucius took shape. After a full-length album, “Wildewoman,” in 2014, the band relocated to Los Angeles before releasing their second album, “Good Grief,” in 2016. They didn’t plan to go so long without a follow-up, but they suddenly got very busy. In 2017, Laessig and Wolfe joined Roger Waters’s band for his Us + Them Tour, performing 157 shows around the world with the former Pink Floyd leader. They also sang on Waters’s 2017 album “Is This the Life We Really Want,” one of many collaborations Wolfe and Laessig have done with artists including Carlile, Crow, Dawes, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Harry Styles, Jeff Tweedy, and the War on Drugs. By the spring of 2020, having a calendar free from their usual crush of commitments led to a creative reset for the band.

“We definitely needed that time, and I don’t think we’d have been able to carve it out for ourselves,” Laessig says. “Obviously, it was a hard and horrible time for so many people, but it was a little bit of a blessing for us.”

It’s almost counterintuitive, but staying home helped the members of Lucius realize the depth of their bond with the band’s fans. Among other initiatives, Wolfe and Laessig held a virtual movie night with a chat room for sidebar commentary, and a dance night with a playlist populated with fan requests.

“It was amazing to see during the pandemic how much people did to find ways to connect to one another,” Wolfe says. “And that really inspired the way that we wrote and went about this process. It felt like there was a constant flow of difficulty, and here we are, finding a way to help each other and love one another. It really made both of us want to find a way to put something joyful into the world, even from something painful.”

LUCIUS

With Charlie Hickey. At Roadrunner, 89 Guest St. April 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets $35 advance, $40 door. www.roadrunnerboston.com.

Follow Eric R. Danton on Twitter @erdanton.