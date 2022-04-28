Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

OLIVIA RODRIGO Pop’s teen queen of 2021 brings her feisty debut album “SOUR,” which includes still-unstoppable singles like the biting breakup anthem “good 4 u” and the tearjerking “drivers license,” to life. With broodiing Brit Holly Humberstone. May 3, 7 p.m. doors. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

CURTIS HARDING “If Words Were Flowers,” last year’s full-length from this Atlanta soul singer, leans into the psychedelic side of R&B, layering gospel choirs and analog-synth flutters onto simmering grooves. May 4, 8 p.m. Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge. 617-864-3278. mideastoffers.com

JULIANNA BARWICK This Los Angeles-based composer’s latest album, 2020′s “Healing Is a Miracle,” is a stunning sound bath crafted largely from layered vocals; the hovering opener, “Inspirit,” and the rumbling “Flowers” taking sonically divergent, yet similarly thoughtful, paths to higher consciousness. Barwick’s live performances are something to behold as well, bringing transcendence to typically raucous settings. May 5, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

SARAH BORGES It’s been a while since we’ve heard from this local favorite, but she’s back with a new record of muscular roots-rock, “Together Alone.” A love-lost lament gives the album its name, but that title is also a perfect description of its pandemic-induced construction-at-a-distance. Borges is doing two CD-release shows this week. April 29, 8 p.m. $18. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com; April 30, 8 p.m. $25. Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport. 978-462-7336, www.firehouse.org

THE LUCKY STARS An extremely rare visit to this side of the continent from this long-running West Coast western swing outfit. If you’re partial to that vintage form, you will not be left unsatisfied by what you hear from the Lucky Stars. May 1, 5:30 p.m. $20. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357. www.theporchsouthern.com

ORQUESTRA AKOKÁN It’s a good day for dance music; after taking in some western swing in the afternoon (see above), head directly to Portsmouth for some mambo from the fine Cuban big band Orquestra Akokán, touring in support of their sophomore Daptone Records release, “16 Rayos.” May 1, 9:30 p.m. $20-$60. Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

VERONICA LEWIS The young Billboard chart-topping blues and roots star, a New England native, plays rocking, boogie-woogie piano with the velocity and panache of Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis, writes her own songs, and tops it all off with her sugar and spice vocals. April 30, 8 p.m. $25-$29. The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-922-6313, www.thelarcom.org

NOAH PREMINGER QUARTET The Jazz All Ways Sunday Series continues with protean and prolific tenor saxophonist and bandleader Preminger, who has performed and recorded everything from music inspired by Delta bluesman Bukka White to jazz interpretations of the compositions of Frederic Chopin to projects incorporating samples, electronics, and backbeats. May 1, 7 to 9:30 p.m. $10. Zuzu Music Room, 474 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. www.jazzboston.org/jazz-all-ways

ANASTASSIYA PETROVA Global Jazz Club presents the brilliant Kazakh pianist whose fresh, sparkling, virtuosic music incorporates influences from Thelonious Monk, Chick Corea, the Kazakhstani folk music of her youth, and much more. May 4, 6:30 p.m. $5-$20. Global Jazz Club at @CROMA, Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St., Boston. www.globaljazzclub.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The Symphony Hall season concludes this weekend with the concerto debut of BSO principal cellist Blaise Déjardin in Saint-Saens’s Cello Concerto No. 1, pinch-hitting for soprano Marlis Petersen after she could not travel due to COVID restrictions. Andris Nelsons also conducts the orchestra in Strauss’s “Dreaming by the Fireside” interlude and “An Alpine Symphony.” April 30, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY It’s the end of an era for this storied musical society as Harry Christophers marks the end of his tenure as music director with Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation,” featuring soloists Joelle Harvey, Robert Murray, and Matthew Brook with the Handel and Haydn Orchestra and Chorus. April 29, 7:30 p.m., and May 1, 3 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

NEW GALLERY CONCERT SERIES From the mind of impresario/pianist Sarah Bob and several local musical and visual artists comes “Adopt and Adapt,” an immersive musical event that will take over the rooms and corridors of Longy School of Music’s main building with art that reflects its creators’ diverse experiences of both being adopted and adopting their own true selves. April 30, 8 p.m. Longy School of Music, Cambridge. www.newgalleryconcertseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS The songs made famous by the Temptations are hard — make that impossible — to beat, and they live again in this diamond-sharp, frequently electrifying jukebox musical. And the cast is brimming with charisma and talent, especially Marcus Paul James as narrator Otis Williams, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, James T. Lane as Paul Williams, and Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin. Directed with panache by Des McAnuff, from a sharply focused script by Dominique Morisseau, with sizzling choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Through May 1. Presented by Broadway In Boston. Citizens Bank Opera House. Tickets at www.BroadwayInBoston.com

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA Ramona Lisa Alexander excels as a Black mother whose grief propels her on a journey into comic-book-style fantasy after her 14-year-old son is killed by police. The ineradicable ache of a mother’s loss comes through with devastating force, and so, too, does playwright Inda Craig-Galván’s anger at the conditions that allow such losses to keep happening. Skillfully directed by Monica White Ndounou. Through May 21. Company One Theatre in collaboration with American Repertory Theater, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival. Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library. www.companyone.org. E-mail questions to boxoffice@companyone.org

OUR DAUGHTERS, LIKE PILLARS Kirsten Greenidge dives deep into matters of home and family in her emotionally complex, ambitious, and frequently absorbing group portrait of a Black family from Boston spending an eventful vacation together in New Hampshire. The play furnishes a reminder that family life is something we experience singly, as well as together; it’s a story we tell in the first-person singular, not just in the plural. Directed by Kimberly Senior. Through May 8. Huntington Theatre Company. Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Digital access to filmed performance available until May 22. Tickets to in-person performances and to filmed performance at 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON’T EAT THE MANGOS In this play by Ricardo Pérez González, described as an allegory for the “abusive paternalistic relationship” the US has with Puerto Rico, secrets are revealed as three sisters living outside of San Juan cope with their ailing parents and a “legacy of family trauma, identity, and claiming one’s place in the world.” Directed by Mariela López-Ponce. Through May 15. Coproduction by Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea. Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

MINDscape This much-anticipated Boston Ballet program features world premieres created for the company by two of ballet’s most highly acclaimed international choreographers. Complementing a reprise of his “Blake Works I,” William Forsythe continues his artful invention to the music of English singe-songwriter James Blake with “Blake Works III.” Resident choreographer Jorma Elo melds ballet with contemporary dance in a new work for 23 dancers entitled “Ruth’s Dance,” set to the music of Bach. May 5-15. $39-$164. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org/home.aspx

CURE8 CAMBRIDGE Dance duo Alexandria Nunweiler and Ashlea Sovetts present two evenings of wide-ranging yet interdependent dance performances. In addition to their own choreography, the program features work by the newly formed collaborative The Click, the duo Decent Dance, and independent choreographer Rachel Linsky. April 30-May1. $20-$25. Dance Complex@Canal, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

PANTOS PROJECT DANCE The Boston-based contemporary dance performance collective presents an ensemble studio show featuring choreography by co-director Marissa Masson, as well as Lindsey Calabretta, Savannah Melo, Rianna Lindsay, Emma Limperis, and Makayla Garrett. April 30. $15. Mass Motion Dance, Brighton. www.pantosprojectdance.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

DAWOUD BEY: NIGHT COMING TENDERLY, BLACK Bey, long celebrated as a portrait photographer whose deeply empathetic pictures helped bring Black American life into the mainstream art world, has recently turned to landscape photography as a means to excavate buried American historical narratives. Recently installed in a round gallery at the MFA, Bey’s recent images of Northeastern Ohio — an unassuming farmhouse behind a picket fence, an expanse of Lake Erie shore — are so dark as to be only barely visible. It’s a metaphor both for the cover of night required for Bey’s protagonist, an imagined enslaved person, to escape and gain freedom, and the murk of collective memory that threatens such stories’ continued existence. Ongoing. Museum of Fine Arts Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

A PLACE FOR ME: FIGURATIVE PAINTING NOW The obituary for figurative painting has been written so many times in the past 100 years, it’s tempting to consider any exhibition of it to be something of a séance. The truth is quite the opposite: Despite the decades-long shunning by art world cognoscenti of such millennia-old forms as portraiture and landscape painting, it never went away, and in the last 20 years in particular has gone through an ebullient renaissance. This show makes a case yet again that should hardly need to be made: that human hands pushing paint to portray human beings is as elemental to our species’ culture as walking and breathing. Through Sept. 5. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

BARKLEY L. HENDRICKS: MY MECHANICAL SKETCHBOOK His graceful life-size painted portraits may be the work for which he’s known, but Hendricks had a less-seen parallel current to his art-making that used photography in surprising and innovative ways. When Hendricks called it a “mechanical sketchbook,” he was barely exaggerating. This exhibition collects dozens of his photographs in concert with paintings and drawings that show an active, creative mind rarely at rest. It’s just one part of a Hendricks renaissance — the Brooklyn Museum is working on mounting a major career retrospective right now — that the artist, sadly, did not live to see. He died in 2017 at 72 just, it seemed, as his career was getting started. Through July 24. Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose

MURRAY WHYTE

SAVAGE CONFESSIONS Studio 170, the Goethe-Institut’s 2022 artists-in-residence program, kicks off its exhibition season with this video, sound, and painting installation by Liu Wa and Yang Bao. The artists visited nuclear reactor sites in China and Washington state and observed radiation’s effects on the aging process of nomadic plants at both sites — tumbleweeds and camel grass. The plants take center stage here, in works that question man-made boundaries. May 2-10. Goethe-Institut Boston, 170 Beacon St. www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver/stu/22st/liu.html

CATE McQUAID

Liu Wa, from "Savage Confessions" Liu Wa

EVENTS

Comedy

EMMA WILLMANN The Maine native says her mother has always been a combination of uptight and progressive. “I remember one time in high school I came home and I said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna kill myself,’ and she said [gasp] ‘Not in the house! I have book club night in the house!’” April 29 at 8 p.m. and April 30 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

TRACY MORGAN The “Last O.G.” star teared up on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast in March talking about returning to stand-up after the 2014 car accident in which a Wal-Mart tractor-trailer smashed into his limo, leaving him in a coma. But he has a sense of humor about it, too. “I’m out there on the Turnpike looking for [an] Amazon truck now,” he said. April 30 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $65. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

STAND-UP FOR UKRAINE Stephanie Peters hosts a cavalcade of local favorites on this benefit for the UN World Food Programme, including Amy Tee, Bob Niles, Carolyn Plummer, Chris Tabb, Coleen Galvin, Corey Manning, Harrison Stebbins, Jess Miller, Will Noonan, and Tony V. May 1, 7 p.m. $30-$100. Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. 781-646-4849, www.regenttheatre.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE It’s a camping trip inside the Emerson Colonial Theatre, with all your favorite “Peppa Pig” characters to boot. Join Peppa, George, Pedro Pony, and Suzy Sheep among others, with Daddy Pig at the wheel, for an hour of live musical fun. May 1, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

HEALTHY KIDS DAY The YMCA is celebrating 30 years of Healthy Kids Day with games, swimming, youth class demonstrations, and education on children’s mental and physical health. April 30, times vary. Free. This event will be at every YMCA of Greater Boston. ymcaboston.org

MIKE THE BUBBLE MAN It’s bubbling time with this 45-minute interactive show that ranges from comedy to chemistry. April 30, 3 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 98 Hayden Rowe St., Hopkinton. hopartscenter.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















