World premieres from William Forsythe and Jorma Elo highlight Boston Ballet’s ‘MINDscape’ program

Any time Forsythe creates a new ballet, it’s a big deal. Exuberantly rigorous, theatrical, and cerebral, he is considered one of the most influential choreographers working today, and his works have been performed by nearly every major ballet company in the world. In North America, the deepest collection of his works lives here with Boston Ballet, and Forsythe will add yet another with the world premiere of his new “Blake Works III.”

It will be a little bit yin and yang, head and heart, as Boston Ballet’s upcoming “MINDscape” program, May 5-15 at the Citizens Bank Opera House, showcases world premieres by two of the ballet world’s most acclaimed international choreographers — William Forsythe and Jorma Elo.

Right alongside will be the world premiere of a large ensemble work by Elo, Boston Ballet’s long-time resident choreographer. Also internationally acclaimed, the Finnish-born Elo has created 60-plus works for more than 30 companies worldwide, including 15 world premieres for Boston Ballet. The new “Ruth’s Dance” is Elo’s most personal yet, inspired by and honoring his late mother.

Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen knows the company is privileged to have forged close relationships with, as he says, “two of the best living choreographers.”

“This goes back 20 years, asking myself what is the ballet company of the future, and what kind of repertoire do we want to build,” Nissinen says. One of his first programs for Boston Ballet featured the work of Forsythe and Elo, and over the years, the choreographers’ contributions have created a distinguished profile for the company.

Nissinen credits Elo’s distinctive movement vocabulary with having a major impact on the development and versatility of Boston Ballet’s dancers. “He balances classical and contemporary work, exploring the classical vocabulary with his own personal style,” Nissinen says. “He brings his own spice to it.”

However, Forsythe, Nissinen says, is creating something truly new, pushing the boundaries of the art form. “Bill blows me away how he finds new ways to use the ballet vocabulary in a fresh way. He’s using the same ingredients but creating a new dish that’s so damn relevant to today.”

Forsythe’s new “Blake Works lll,” as well as the large ensemble “Blake Works l” reprised on the program, are part of a series of abstract ballets fueled by the music of Grammy Award-winning British musician James Blake. Forsythe says, “[He’s] a composer who chooses to work in the genre of songwriting and popular music, but it’s extremely beautifully composed — orchestral in many cases, choral in many cases. What differentiates James from other pop music composers is that he’s a very serious classical musician at the same time. Proportion, structure, texture, tone, harmony, counterpoint, polyphony — it’s all of the above that he’s a master of. The subtlety, the propulsion and textures, you don’t hear anything quite like it.”

The world premiere is a version of “The Barre Project (Blake Works ll)” created via Zoom during the pandemic for Tiler Peck, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, and Roman Mejia. While live performances were restricted during the height of COVID, the work was filmed and streamed to audiences around the world. This new live performance installment is adapted especially for the dancers of Boston Ballet. It also will include two new sections and will be unique to Boston Ballet, which Forsythe calls “absolutely one of the best companies in the world.” After his four decades working in Europe, Boston Ballet has become the American choreographer’s artistic home base. “I love the organization,” he says, “and of course the biggest part is the dancers. They’re awesome, so incredibly excellent, focused, disciplined, creative — they feel like partners when you’re working. You gravitate to the place where you feel heard.”

Elo, who since 2005 has also made the company his artistic home, trusted the longtime relationships he has developed with Boston Ballet’s dancers to help bring to life a buoyant, lyrical work that touches on both joy and loss. Featuring 23 dancers, his “Ruth’s Dance” is set to selections of J.S. Bach performed live by the Boston Ballet Orchestra.

Bach’s music is at the heart of the work, Elo says. He recalls dancing with his mother to Bach during one of their last visits, and though she suffered from dementia, she sang along with the melody, perhaps finding recall from her childhood — the daughter of a priest, she often played Bach for evening prayers. “When you have a memory disease, they say the last thing that goes is music and the touch of loved ones,” Elo says. “This music is something that I shared with my mother. It makes me emotional every time I hear it.”

But, he adds, the work is not just about loss and longing but also the joy of connection. Elo says his mother is why he dances and loves music, and he hopes to pass on what he learned from her to inspire the dancers. “I’ve worked with some of these dancers so many years, watched them grow and mature as artists,” he says. “Nowhere else do I have this in my life. I want the dancers to connect to the music through their emotions … and I hope the audience feels that connection and understands what my mom gave to me.”

BOSTON BALLET’S MINDscape

May 5-15, Citizens Bank Opera House

bostonballet.org/home.aspx

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.