Fidelity to hire more than 11,000 by the end of the year

The hiring spree at Fidelity Investments will continue for the third year in a row, as a spokeswoman for the Boston-based financial services firm said on Thursday that the company expects its net employment to grow by at least 11,000 people by the end of this year. At the end of 2021, Fidelity employed about 57,000; that number is slated to approach 68,000 at the end of 2022. Most of the new jobs will be added outside of New England, but Fidelity said it expects to add more than 600 new jobs in Boston through the end of September, in addition to the 4,600 it employed in the city at the end of 2021. Likewise, Fidelity plans to add 1,200 in New Hampshire over that time (on top of 6,400-plus), and nearly 1,000 in Rhode Island (in addition to the 3,400 who work there). Roughly two-thirds of these new jobs will be in customer-facing positions, in part to accommodate the demand from individual investors who use Fidelity’s stock-trading platform. — JON CHESTO

STATE GDP

Mass. economy shrank in the first quarter, hurt by supply chain problems

The Massachusetts economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022 because of supply-chain issues, rising inflation and weakening investor and consumer confidence, according to the latest MassBenchmarks analysis. The report, released Thursday, shows the state’s gross domestic product decreasing by an annualized rate of 1.0 percent, in comparison to a decline in national GDP of 1.4 percent for the same time. The economists who write the MassBenchmarks report also cited the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the outbreak of war in Ukraine for the economic contraction. The MassBenchmarks outlook for the second and third quarters of 2022 calls for slow growth in the economy, but the uncertainty around this outlook is high. The MassBenchmarks project, an initiative of the UMass Donahue Institute and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, brings together experts to study and analyze local economic trends. — JON CHESTO

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s weathers higher prices, Russian closures

Higher US menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere helped McDonald’s offset troubled markets like China and Russia in the first quarter. Revenue rose 11 percent to $5.66 billion in the January-March period, topping Wall Street expectations of $5.57 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The Chicago burger giant announced in early March that it would temporarily close 850 stores in Russia. It continues to pay its 62,000 employees in the country. It also closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine in February and is paying its employees there as well. McDonald’s has said it expects to lose $50 million per month in sales from the Russian store closures alone. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Southwest posts a loss but sees profit in the months ahead

Southwest Airlines lost $278 million in the first quarter, but it echoed other airlines with surging sales in March and it said on Thursday that it expects to be profitable for the remainder of the year. Southwest said it faces challenges from higher jet fuel prices and the need to add employees. Southwest said its work force grew by 3,300 people in the quarter. The nation’s four largest airlines — American, Delta, United, and Southwest — lost more than $4.2 billion combined in the first quarter, but all expressed high hopes for a booming summer season and full airplanes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENTALS

More customers complain about Hertz accusing them of stealing cars

Hertz Corp. faces more complaints that customers were arrested at gunpoint because of disputed reports that they stole the cars they’d rented, a problem the company’s new chief executive has been vowing to eradicate. Lawyers suing Hertz say they’re preparing to file about 100 new claims, a move that would boost the total of false arrest allegations to more than 300 and complicate efforts to resolve a legal fight playing out in federal court. Currently, at least 230 customers say in court papers that Hertz improperly called in police, mostly while the company was haggling with them about overdue rentals. A small number of cases, including two new claims, allege errors by Hertz employees caused police to pull over innocent customers on suspicion of driving stolen cars. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CABLE TELEVISION

Comcast loses more than half a million subscribers

Comcast exceeded analysts estimates for profit and revenue despite near record low growth in Internet subscribers marking the third straight quarter of slowdowns in one of its most prized business. The largest US cable TV provider posted earnings of 86 cents a share, excluding some items, Comcast said Thursday, topping the 80-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose to $31 billion, topping Wall Street’s prediction of $30.5 billion. The company added 262,000 Internet subscribers, exceeding estimates of 232,854 new customers, but nearly half the number of broadband subscriber gains the company added a year ago. The company shed a record 512,000 cable-TV subscribers as more people choose streaming options. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEBSITES

Business site Quartz sold

G/O Media, the owner of websites that once belonged to the blog empire Gawker Media, has acquired the business news site Quartz, the latest deal in a wave of consolidation among digital publishers. Zach Seward, co-founder and CEO of Quartz, will stay on at the company as Quartz’s editor-in-chief and general manager, said Jim Spanfeller, CEO of G/O Media. The companies declined to disclose the deal price. — NEW YORK TIMES

MORTGAGES

Rates barely changed

The average long-term US mortgage rate edged down for the first time in two months following a swift ascent to levels that have not been seen in more than a decade. After seven weeks of increases, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched down to 5.1 percent from 5.11 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. Last week’s average rate was the highest since April of 2010. One year ago the 30-year rate stood at 2.98 percent. Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.4 percent from 4.38 percent last week. One year ago it stood at 2.31 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard says customers are back traveling, spending

Mastercard said spending on its cards soared in the first quarter as consumers clamored to get back on the road and take to the skies. Even as the Omicron variant roared in the early days of the year, overall spending on the company’s cards jumped 22 percent to $1.52 trillion, in line with the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Overseas spending climbed 53 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Eli Lilly to file for accelerated approval of Alzheimer’s drug

Eli Lilly will file with US regulators for accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment before July, its top scientist said, another move to follow rival Biogen into the controversial treatment area. The Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval process came under scrutiny when agency advisers resigned in protest after Biogen’s Aduhelm was cleared for Alzheimer’s treatment in June. Aduhelm was already controversial before the FDA’s reviews because Biogen’s own clinical studies had yielded conflicting results on its impact. Medicare then tightly restricted coverage for Alzheimer’s drugs like Biogen’s that are approved through the accelerated pathway, limiting access. — BLOOMBERG NEWS