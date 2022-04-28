Moderna asks FDA to authorize COVID shot for kids 5 and younger

Moderna said that two doses of its shot was 37 percent effective at preventing infections in 2- to 5-year-olds and 51 percent effective in 6-month- to 23-month-olds — an increase from the preliminary result of about 44 percent in that youngest age group. Crucially, the vaccines induced antibody levels similar to those seen in adults, the barometer by which FDA authorizes COVID shots in children.

At long last, Moderna is asking the US Food and Drug Administration to greenlight its COVID-19 shot for infants and young children. If the FDA grants the shot emergency use authorization in the coming weeks, everyone 6 months and older in the US will finally be able to get vaccinated.

“These data show that you can safely and effectively increase your antibody levels,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer. He expects those antibody levels to “translate into reduction in hospitalization, reduction in severe COVID, and reduction in long COVID.”

But that good news is clouded by questions about how useful the shots will be at this point in the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 75 percent of children ages 11 and younger have already been infected with the coronavirus, giving them at least some immunity to the virus and making authorization of the vaccines for kids less urgent in the eyes of some doctors. And Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that the United States is now “out of the full-blown, explosive pandemic phase.”

“I think most people would agree that it is no longer an emergency,” said Dr. H. Cody Meissner, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Tufts University School of Medicine. The trials that Moderna and Pfizer are conducting in kids are too small to determine the risks of rare side effects or directly prove that the shots reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, making it hard to weigh the risks and benefits of the vaccine, he added.

Meissner will be forced to make that calculation himself in the coming weeks, since he serves on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, a group of scientists and doctors that assesses COVID vaccine data and votes on whether the agency should authorize the shots. A date for that meeting has not been set.

“In this case the benefit is very, very small, but the risk from the vaccine is also very, very small. So it becomes more about how does a parent feel about it,” Meissner said. At this time, he would only recommend vaccinating young children if they have a condition that puts them at risk of developing severe COVID, or if “the parent is so anxious they can’t sleep at night.”

But some doctors think that parents should do whatever they can to protect their youngest kids from COVID, and they are eager for FDA to authorize the shots.

“Getting a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 available for children of all ages should still absolutely be a priority,” said Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital who specializes in infectious diseases.

“We are all bracing for potential rebounds in COVID transmission when cold weather comes back, so I think that taking the urgency out of vaccinations for young children because things feel kind of okay right now would be very short-sighted,” she added. “I don’t think they should just be offered, I think they should be encouraged.”

The effectiveness of Moderna’s shot in young kids appears mediocre compared to the greater than the 90 percent protection the vaccines provided to adults earlier in the pandemic. That initial protection was higher because the coronavirus protein encoded in the shots was nearly identical to the virus that was spreading.

As new variants emerged, the virus has become increasingly different from what the vaccines were designed to protect against. Although protection against infections has decreased, the shots still protect against most cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, especially with a booster.

Burton said that the 37 to 51 percent protection from infection in young kids “is fully consistent with what we see in adults” who have had two shots of an mRNA vaccine. Moderna said it plans to study booster shots in young children, too.

Throughout most of the pandemic, children have been far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than adults. According to the CDC, about 3 out of 100,000 children 4 and younger were hospitalized with COVID during the Delta surge last September. But during the Omicron surge, which started in December, the risk of a child 4 and younger being hospitalized with COVID grew fivefold.

“This notion that Omicron is a mild disease is a complete fallacy. It is a severe disease,” Burton said.

At a CDC briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Kristie Clarke, an epidemiologist with the agency, said 20 to 30 percent of children hospitalized with COVID-19 end up being admitted to the ICU, and that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which can follow cases of COVID, mostly strikes previously healthy children. She said evidence shows that vaccination can help protect against those outcomes and can broaden and strengthen natural immunity from previous infections.

Moderna was not able to say how well the vaccine prevented severe disease or hospitalization in children, since such cases are rare. But Moffitt and Meissner both said that it is reasonable to expect COVID vaccines to prevent severe disease in young children as long as they induce antibody levels similar to what is seen in adults. Such comparisons formed the basis of the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer’s shots in children ages 5 to 17.

Dr. Katherine Ruiz De Luzuriaga, a professor of pediatrics at UMass Chan Medical School, said in an e-mail that “it is impossible to predict up front who will get sick,” which is why she thinks getting even healthy kids vaccinated for COVID is a good idea. “I see vaccination (and likely boosting) as an important tool for keeping kids healthy, at school, and active in the community, as they should be.”

But so far, most parents haven’t shown tremendous interest in vaccinating their kids. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only 28 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have gotten two doses, compared with 58 percent of children ages 12 to 17.

In February, FDA delayed its decision on Pfizer’s vaccine for children under 5 because two doses did not trigger immune responses equal to those seen in adults. The company decided to test a third dose in the age group, and is expected to finish submitting its data to the FDA in May.

It is possible that the FDA could wait to authorize both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids at the same time, although they didn’t take that approach when authorizing the shots for adults. “I don’t think they should delay evaluating [the shot],” Moffitt said.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.