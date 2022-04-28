A Brutalist beauty, the power of picture books, and an intimate Alaskan cruise

You’ve seen it from I-95 in New Haven: the landmark Brutalist structure that modernist architect Marcel Breuer completed in 1970 for the Pirelli Armstrong Rubber Company. Empty for decades, the property makes its grand debut on May 12 as the Hotel Marcel, the country’s first Passive House Certified and first net zero energy hotel. Developed by Becker + Becker, the hotel will generate 100 percent of its own electricity to provide power to its 165 guest rooms and suites, new American restaurant and bar, lounge and 7,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Interior design company Dutch East Design juxtaposes a feminine interior with the masculine exterior, adding pops of muted dark green and sienna, caramel vinyl, walnut, and decorative lighting to the utilitarian gray concrete. No need to worry about highway noise: triple-glazed windows ensure rest while offering dramatic views of Long Island Sound, historic New Haven, and Yale University. Rates from $229. 203-780-7800, www.hotelmarcel.com

Fans of children’s books — and kids of all ages — won’t want to miss the upcoming exhibition at the Portsmouth Historical Society. “Imagine That! The Power of Picture Books,” celebrating the heritage of books created in New England, features more than 100 original artworks by over 30 illustrators, a bookmaking station, play space, toy theater, and reading nook. Artists who have shaped the field are represented alongside popular contemporary artists, including Maxfield Parrish, N.C. Wyeth, Dr. Seuss, Eric Carle, Chris Van Allsburg, Grace Lin, Beth Krommes, and more. Open daily, May 6 though Sept. 25. Adults $10. Free to children under 18, military, those older than 70 and Society members. First Fridays are free. Includes admission to the John Paul Jones House Museum. 603-436-8433, portsmouthhistory.org

THERE:

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE LAVENDER

Summer visitors to Hvar, Croatia, arriving for its sparkling seaside harbor and islands, vineyard-covered hillsides, olive groves, and lavender fields, have a stylish new place to stay in the heart of town. Following a head-to-toe renovation, Riva Marina (the former Hvar Yacht Harbor Hotel) opens on June 1 as a 50-room boutique hotel. Situated on the town promenade in an elegant stone building lined by palm trees, the hotel is near the marina teeming with yachts and the oldest Public Theatre in Europe. It’s a 30-minute drive to the tiny 14th-century town of Velo Grablje, where in mid-July the Lavender Festival returns with more than 15 different lavender-flavored products such as beer and chocolate as well as concerts, workshops, and more. Hotel rates from $300. www.suncanihvar.com/riva-marina-hvar-hotel.html

INTIMATE ALASKAN CRUISES

Hop aboard American Queen Voyages’ inaugural sailings on the brand-new Ocean Victory and Ocean Navigator, and explore some of the marvels of Alaska’s Inside Passage. With no more than 202 guests, and 84 crew, you’re sure to feel pampered on the 12-day voyage from Vancouver to Sitka (or the 13-day Sitka to Vancouver route). These boutique coastal vessels can easily navigate canals, locks, tranquil bays, and hidden ports where larger ships cannot go, making it easier to get close to the scenic waterfalls, glaciers, and abundant wildlife that can be experienced on the trip. Sailings available May through September, 2022-2024. Rates from $4,600. 833-929-0605, www.victorycruiselines.com/cruises/authentic-alaska/

EVERYWHERE:

MELT AWAY TRAVEL STRESS

Are you a nervous traveler? Boost your stress resilience with Sensate, a portable, palm-size device and audio app designed to help you naturally regulate your anxiety responses and calm jittery nerves by the use of soothing sonic frequencies. Fits in your carry-on or toiletry bag for easy-access when decompressing in your hotel room, and even at home. Simply lay down, put on your headphones and turn on the device. Choose a soundscape and allow yourself to be guided through an experience to feel relaxed and more focused. Use as little as 10 minutes a day for calming results. Comes with detachable lanyard, eye mask, case, and charging cord. $249. www.getsensate.com

FITNESS SOCKS FOR ALL SPORT ENTHUSIASTS

Hikers, runners, bikers, golfers and more will want to stock up on Swiftwick’s new performance sock, the Flite XT Trail. Available for both men and women fitness fanatics, the socks feature a natural merino wool upper that wicks moisture and regulates temperature, along with grip fibers and ankle support to maximize stability. Additionally, a seamless toe box eliminates points of friction in the forefoot. Available in 5-inch and 2-inch cuff heights. From $19.99. swiftwick.com/collections/fitness

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.