‘I’m the pack-light guy. My inner circle often teases me about it.’

Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn is excited to bring his newest culinary offering, PLNT Burger, to the South End. Located inside Whole Foods in the Ink Block development, it is the 11th PLNT Burger location, with many more planned, according to Mendelsohn, who partnered with Seth Goldman in launching the vegan eatery in 2019. All but one of the PLNT Burger locations are in kiosks inside Whole Food markets around the country, with one brick-and-mortar location in Union Square in New York City. “We offer an indulgent, delicious, crafty burger that just happens to be plant-based,” said Mendelsohn, 41, who owns or is affiliated with about two dozen restaurants/restaurant brands worldwide. “I think we’re seeing a major shift in our food system globally. … We’re just scratching the surface of it right now, and I’m excited to see where it goes.” In addition to Beyond Meat burgers (the mushroom bacon barbecue burger with cheddar cheese is a bestseller, he said), PLNT Burger offerings include chicken nuggets made from pea protein, fries, chili, soft-serve ice cream, and shakes. Mendelsohn, who was born in Montreal and lived there with his family until they moved to Spain when he was 11, came in fifth place in the fourth season of “Top Chef,” which aired 2008-’09. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Cody Borromeo, a public relations specialist, their son, Ace, 5, and their Goldendoodle, Goldie. We caught up with Mendelsohn to talk about all things travel.

Hawaii. It’s a second home. I love the people, hiking, surfing, waterfalls. … What more can you ask for? Maui is my go-to island. I have a little bit of a second family there — one of my best friends has lived there for 10 years — and it’s got a little bit of everything, including rain forests, waterfalls, surfing, delicious fresh fruit, and just great people. So for me, Hawaii is one of my happy places.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Mexican. I love getting the Mexi going on vacation with margaritas.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Galapagos Islands. I really want to take the National Geographic cruise to the Galapagos. I’m nerdy that way.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My GoPro [camera]. Always make it a GoPro day!

Aisle or window?

Window. People sitting and standing can get distracting.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was very fortunate in that I had a family in the restaurant business. I had a mother who loved traveling. She really loved French chefs. I remember on one of my trips to France, we just had an amazing experience. We traveled from Paris all the way down to the South of France, to Monaco — and we hit up Marseilles — and I just really fell in love with the culture and how the French held food as such an important part of their life … from how it’s grown to what region it comes from. I really fell in love with food in France because I just thought that was the coolest thing. It really left a lasting impression — so much so that later on in my career, when I finally had a chance to go and do an apprenticeship, I took one in the North of France.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sleeping … I need it.

Best travel tip?

Pack light. I’ve been known to not pack at all and just buy clothing on a trip. I’m the pack-light guy. My inner circle often teases me about it.