Red Sox owner John Henry buys $25 million waterfront estate on Nantucket

The sprawling property is nestled on four acres, and features multiple buildings totaling 18,100 square feet, according to the Nantucket Current, which first reported the news. The property was designed by Simon Jacobsen of Jacobsen Architecture, and used to belong to Donald Burns, an entrepreneur based in Palm Beach, Fla., according to an Architectural Digest feature from 2017.

The transaction was finalized on Friday and listed Harbor Hill House LLC as the buyer, which is an entity registered to Henry at an address in Boca Raton, Fla., according to transaction details from the Massachusetts Registry of Deeds.

John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox, has purchased a $25 million waterfront estate on Nantucket, the real estate agency Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed on Wednesday.

Henry is also the principal owner of the Liverpool Football Club and the owner and publisher of The Boston Globe. He and his wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media, were reportedly vacationing on Nantucket when they decided to move forward with the purchase of the Globe.

The estate, which is really more of a compound, boasts 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms (plus four half-baths), and is located about a mile from downtown. A cluster of 12 small Nantucket-style cottages make up the property, and all of the buildings are one level, with the exception of a 1.5 story guesthouse, according to AD.

“Each structure has its own dedicated purpose: living room, kitchen, dining room, office, etc.,” the AD article read. “From across the water, one might easily mistake the property for a group of summer rentals.”

The property also features a lap pool, koi pond, and tennis court. A lush, rolling lawn and plantings surround the estate.

Real estate sources told the Nantucket Current that Henry is expected to complete a second deal for an abutting property.

