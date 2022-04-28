Serafina Seaport replaces Babbo; Eva moves into the former Cafeteria space

Lots of new stalls have opened at Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.) lately: Perillas , slinging fast-casual Korean barbecue bowls; Seven Hills Pasta Co .; and Bagel Guild , replacing Levend Bagelry . In food-stall news across town, High Street Place welcomes a new branch of Blackbird Doughnuts (100 High St.). Meanwhile, Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) in the Fenway introduces Say Coffee Co. , new from Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham ( Bánh Mì Oi , Phinista ), with caffeinated drinks and crepes.

Restaurateur George Aboujaoude has opened Eva in the Back Bay (279A Newbury St.), replacing his long-running hot spot Cafeteria . Chef Luis Figueroa ( Committee ) serves tuna tartare, mint chimichurri lamb chops, green tomatillo shakshuka at lunch, dinner, and soon, weekend brunch.

Openings: Serafina Seaport replaces Babbo (11 Fan Pier Blvd.), with an early May debut. The sister restaurant of Serafina Back Bay will be slightly larger, with a waterfront view and a 22-seat patio. Enjoy rigatoni Bolognese, chicken Milanese, veal scallopine, branzino, and pizza served from an open kitchen.

The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) launches Chef Dave’s on May 2, helmed by former private chef David Welch. He’ll serve smoked ribs, lemon-roasted chicken, tuna melts, and other bistro staples. Both meats and cheeses are a safe bet: Welch got his start as a buyer for Formaggio Kitchen, where he also ran their popular sidewalk grilling program. Visit daily from 4 p.m., with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.

Coming soon: Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is beefing up the restaurant scene near Faneuil Hall: He’ll open Gordon Ramsay Burger later this year at the Canopy by Hilton (111 North St.).

As befitting the name, the restaurant will serve butter-basted burgers (including a signature “Hell’s Kitchen” variety, topped with mozzarella and named after his longtime TV show), fries, and shakes.

It’s the second Boston hotel restaurant for the Michelin-starred British chef, who opened Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental in the Back Bay in January.

“I’ve always absolutely loved Boston. After opening Ramsay’s Kitchen, with the diverse mix of locals, travelers from around the world, and world-class universities, to me, a Burger in Boston makes perfect sense,” Ramsay said in an e-mail sent through his reps. “It’s definitely one of the best cities out there. You’re so close to all the fantastic seafood that New England is known for and you don’t have the pressure of a city like New York, so you can be innovative and try to connect with the local scene.”

