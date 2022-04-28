Best things to do in RI this week: April 29-May 5

(Also, it’s apparently the 10th anniversary of that annual meme. Feel old yet?)

Ducks are poured into the Pawcatuck River during the 2019 race. The 22nd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race will be held on April 30, 2022, and will benefit some 40 local charities.

I’ve rounded up the hippest events in Rhody this week, from 20,000 rubber ducks racing down river (I’m serious) to Cinco de Mayo parties, Food Truck Festivals, live music and more. Let’s ride.

ETTA JAMES + BALLET

Dance fans (and Etta fans) take note: Festival Ballet Providence brings its season to a close with “Blue Until June” April 29 and 30 at Moses Brown School. The ensemble work is billed as a “mixture of contemporary and neoclassical works,” including the New England premiere dancemaker Trey McIntyre’s “Blue Until June,” set to the music of Etta James. Tickets from $35. Three showings: April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; April 30 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. 250 Lloyd Ave., Providence. 401-353-1129. Details here.

20,000 RUBBER DUCKS RACING

My lil’ mind spins with anticipation. The 22nd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race will see 20,000 rubber ducks (!) bobbing the Pawcatuck River in Westerly in a race to benefit some 40 local charities. This full-on spectacle is free to watch — plus children’s games, rides, food booths, and other activities. April 30. Festivities start at 11:30 a.m.; duck races begin at 1 p.m., 37 Main St., Westerly. Details — and a photo of what to expect — here.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE EARTH

No, we’re not getting beemed up. I’m talking about WaterFire Art Center’s “Planet Earth, the Environment and our Future” on display through May 1. Catch “Gaia,” a 23-foot diameter artwork by Luke Jerram, gently spinning overhead in the cathedral-like Main Hall. Visitors can experience seeing the Earth as it appears from space. A great reminder, on so many levels right now, that we all call the same rock home. 475 Valley St., Providence. 401-273-1155. Details here and here.

AN ORIGINAL WAILER

Reggae fans, follow the beat to East Greenwich. Kingston, Jamaica-born Julian Junior Marvin — an original member of Bob Marley & The Wailers — brings Marley classics to Rhody with The Legendary Wailers on April 30.

According to his website, on Valentine’s Day, 1977, Junior “was invited to join both Stevie Wonder’s band and Bob Marley & The Wailers band. His parents and musician friends helped him decide to accept Bob Marley’s invitation because they were both Jamaicans. The rest is history…After touring with many incarnations of The Wailers since Bob Marley’s passing, Julian Junior has stepped out to front his own unique version of The Wailers, playing and singing Bob Marley & the Wailers hit songs the way Bob intended them to be heard.” #IsThisLove. At the Greenwich Odeum, tickets from $44. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

BEER PASSPORTS = SPRING TRAVEL

Beer fest? There’s an app for that.

Yup, if you’re bummed you didn’t snag tickets to the sold-out Newport Beer Fest April 30 — I feel you. Take heed: one option for a fun make-your-own option to taste all of Rhody’s brews is the Rhode Island Brewer’s Guild Passport. Slow down, my dude, this will take more than one day — in fact it’s a cool way to take in dozens of Rhody towns scattered throughout this spring. (And a fun Cinco de Mayo plan for you and the crew.)

Download the free app to help you tour, at your own pace, Ocean State breweries, from Bristol’s Pivotal Brewing, to Woonsocket’s Lops. Check in, and earn prizes. (Just call an Uber or designated driver.) #CincoDeMayoOptions Details here.

SPLASH PARTY

Jump on it: There are still tickets left for Sail Newport’s second annual Splash Party. This family-friendly event, held on the lawn near the Sailing Center, features live folk/bluegrass tunes from the Rhody band Hollow Turtle, and clambaked-goodness from McGrath Clambakes, plus cornhole, “giant Jenga” (I’m intrigued) and other yard games. You’ll see Sail Newport’s remote-controlled DF95 Fleet sailors demonstrating their skills; guests are welcome to try demo boats, according to the event page. $15. April 30, noon to 3 p.m. 72 Fort Adams Dr., Newport. Details here.

CINCO DE MAYO

¡Tiempo de fiesta! Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Diego’s in Newport. The gem of the waterfront Mexican restaurant hosts a Cinco De Mayo celebration starting at 11:30 a.m. May 5. Event details are scant, but expect cocktails and great food. The online menu is Extensive, capital E (the drinks alone take up five pages.) After your margarita or white peach sangria, you might try a flank steak taco on blue corn tortilla, “crack fries” with Oaxaca cheese; barbacoa burritos with tequila lime-marinated pork, Negra Modelo barbecue sauce, Baja cheese, or… I’ll stop there. #CincoDeMayo. 11 Bowens Wharf, Newport. Details here and here.

MUY BUEN ARTE

Elsewhere on Cinco de Mayo, Providence’s hip hotel The Graduate hosts “It’s Time to Fiesta with David Lee Black,” billed as a “Cinco De Mayo celebration showcasing his latest photography with special live performances and more” in the ballroom. Take in the art with vibes via The Tru-Tones, Providence Drum Troupe and Big Nazo. Free. Register to reserve a spot. 11 Dorrance St. 7-9 p.m. Details here. Learn about the artist here.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Puck & co take stage at Warwick’s Gamm Theater for the company’s first-ever staging of William Shakespeare’s rom-com, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Director Fred Sullivan Jr. says on the theater’s website: “This is my fifth Midsummer but my first time in the director’s chair. I learned so much from each visit to those worlds…I handpicked the ensemble very carefully and chose to cross-gender the lead faeries for 3,000 specific reasons. Hearing the play with these voices has been a ‘Dream come true.’” Runs May 5-29. Ticket prices vary. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Details here.

JURASSIC PARK

If you know a kiddo going through a dino or reptile phase, check out “Discover Rainforest Reptile Shows” at Roger Williams Park Zoo through May 31. According to the website, they can “connect with the scaly, slithery, and slimy superstars of the world including alligators, Burmese pythons, Gila monsters, African bullfrogs and more. Experience direct contact with live animals, artifacts, and fascinating stories about these unusual and misunderstood animals and their natural habitats.” Exhibit is free with paid zoo admission; weekday showtimes 11 a.m and 1 p.m.; weekend showtimes at 11 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

FOOD TRUCK FESTS

Plural, baby. Welcome to Food Truck Season in Rhody.

5-8 p.m. 364 Cards Pond Road, South Kingstown. Details here . Keep on truckin’ down to South Kingstown for Food Trucks by the Sea outside the Theatre by the Sea on May 5. Sample fare, plus beer and wine from Trinity Brewhouse. Bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the live music.

401-464-8855. 1000 New London Ave., Cranston. Details here and here . On May 6, you could hit up the first Mulligan’s Island Food Truck Festival of the season. (Sidenote: the mini-golf, batting cages and other fun is also fun anytime.) They kick-off their Friday night food truck season May 6 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. It runs Friday evenings through Oct. 28. Opening night featuring live music, some 20 Rhody food trucks, and local brews from a mobile Beer Garden.

1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here. Meanwhile, running through September, some 15 local food trucks park at Roger Williams Park at 5 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and soak up live tunes from local artists, jump on the carousel, hop the train ride. #FoodTruckFridays.

MY LIFE AS A RAMONE

Picture it: New York City, 1974… (I doubt a punk legend sounds like Sophia from “The Golden Girls,” but I love to imagine it.)

Yup punk legend Marky Ramone brings a “My Life as a Ramone” to the Greenwich Odeum May 6. Billed as “an interactive speaking show as told by Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Marky Ramone… hear the final word on the genius and mischief of the Ramones, told by the man who kept the beat. Followed by a screening of “Rock and Roll High School.” Tickets from $35. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.