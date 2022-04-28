Biden nominates R.I. public defender Montecalvo for federal appeals court

The White House announced the choice after Democratic US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse interviewed candidates and made a joint recommendation to Biden.

If confirmed by the full US Senate, Montecalvo will fill the vacancy created when Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson announced she would move to semi-retired or “senior” status. Thompson, a Rhode Island resident, was the first the first Black woman to serve on the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

PROVIDENCE — President Joe Biden has nominated Rhode Island public defender Lara E. Montecalvo, to serve on the US First Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Lara Montecalvo is an exceptional public servant with sterling legal credentials and a profound respect for the rule of law,” Reed and Whitehouse said in a joint statement Wednesday. “She has practiced law in every court in Rhode Island and earned high marks from her peers across the legal spectrum. She is highly qualified for this important position and will bring a unique perspective and diversity of experience to the First Circuit.”

The Boston-based First Circuit court hears appeals of federal cases from Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Puerto Rico. It’s one of 13 appellate courts that sit one rung below the US Supreme Court.

Montecalvo, 48, of Barrington, moved to Rhode Island with her family when she was in the fourth grade. As the state’s chief public defender, she has been responsible for providing legal representation for Rhode Islanders who cannot afford to hire an attorney in criminal, juvenile, and parental rights cases.

Montecalvo has more than 20 years of legal experience at the state and federal level. She received a bachelor of arts degree from Swarthmore College and graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2000.

Montecalvo worked as a trial lawyer with the US Justice Department in Washington, D.C., for four years, focusing on civil tax matters in federal courts before joining the Rhode Island Public Defender’s Office in 2004. Before becoming the state’s public defender, she served as chief of the appellate division for the public defender’s office.

Montecalvo’s nomination will be sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which includes Whitehouse. After that process is completed, the nomination will go before the full Senate.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.