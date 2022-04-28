Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to speak at Harvard Class Day

Wu called this year’s graduating class an inspiration and said it was an honor to return to campus.

Wu, who graduated from Harvard College in 2007 and Harvard Law School in 2012, will address the class of 2022 on May 25, the university announced this week. She was selected by the senior class to speak the day before the university’s commencement in a tradition of pomp and circumstance.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will return to her alma mater next month, participating in the university’s commencement festivities as the speaker for Harvard College Class Day.

“That’s a very high pressure assignment for me,” she said with a laugh during a radio interview Thursday morning on GBH News.

As an undergraduate at Harvard, Wu lived in Currier House and studied economics. She was also involved in music and community service in Chinatown, where she helped immigrants navigate the naturalization process. Since graduating, she has spoken numerous times at the university and since 2019 has served on the senior advisory committee of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

“We are genuinely thrilled and honored to welcome Mayor Michelle Wu as our Class Day speaker,” Ruth Jaensubhakij, a member of the class of 2022 and co-chair of the speaker selection committee, said in a statement. “An inspiring leader and fierce defender of equity, inclusion, and opportunity, Mayor Wu has worked tirelessly for a Boston that supports everyone and that will continue to be a model of excellence for the world. As we graduate, we are fortunate to be able to learn from her experiences and her leadership, especially at a time when community engagement is more important than ever.”

Last year’s Harvard Class Day speaker was basketball player and Harvard alum Jeremy Lin.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.