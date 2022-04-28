CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse to step down

“SEG is in a really strong place in terms of pipelines for entrepreneurs, having a robust community and a strong board,” she said. “And I’m a startup person. I love building things. SEG is really a well-established organization now.”

Working at SEG “has been, by far, the most challenging and rewarding professional endeavor,” said Ramirez in a phone interview Wednesday. “I’ve been thinking, when is the right time for the next leader to come on board? It feels like right now — for both SEG and me personally.

PROVIDENCE — Kelly Ramirez, the co-founder and CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse , a social impact business network and incubator, is stepping down after 13 years.

Ramirez said she and SEG’s board are still planning a long timeline for her transition, but the next leader will likely come in sometime in 2022. She said after having experience in government, academia, and in the nonprofit space, she said she wants to bring her knowledge to a company in the private sector that has an international footprint.

“I’m planning on remaining in Rhode Island — I have school aged children,” she said. “But the silver lining of the pandemic is that the world has become more connected.”

The board will launch a national search for its next CEO in the coming weeks in hopes to fill the position before the end of this year.

Ramirez previously directed the Social Enterprise Initiative at the William Davidson Institute and was a lecturer at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. After moving to Rhode Island, she discovered the Rhode Island chapter of Social Venture Partners. She found that there was room to rethink its mission, and took a group of people to build SEG. In 2009, they hosted a one-day conference at Bryant University and had more than 350 people show up.

Lexus Fernandez (left) and partner Evan Delpeche, founders and co-owners of skincare startup Soulita, talk about their business to the small crowd gathered for the opening of the new Social Enterprise Greenhouse and ONE Neighborhood Builders business support center in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“When I came [to Rhode Island] and started meeting people, I was blown away by the number of social entrepreneurs based here, but doing work that had national and global impact,” said Ramirez. “I thought, there is a lot going on in this small state. What if we brought this community together?”

But creating that pipeline proved challenging, she explained.

“Most people didn’t know what social enterprise was,” she said. “I’d get questions like ‘Is that Facebook or Twitter?’ ‘Is it socialism?’ There was this perception that they weren’t ‘real businesses,’ but ‘tree-hugger type businesses.’ So we had to create a lot of partnerships and awareness building.”

Thirteen years later, she said many businesses think about their community impact, reducing barriers, and giving back. “It’s almost part of the DNA of many businesses and entrepreneurs here,” she said.

Since SEG’s founding in 2009, its programs and services, which range from advising and talent matchmaking to loan funding and providing micro-grants, have served more than 1,800 ventures. And more than 450 people have volunteered during that time by offering business coaching services for free or sharing their network with new startups. Since late 2014, she’s made investments in communities where there has historically been less access to business support organizations. Nearly 60 percent of the ventures that go through SEG have been women-owned and over the last three years, the nonprofit has increased the percentage of BIPOC-owned ventures in its programming from less than 20 percent to nearly half.

They’ve opened hubs at The Rail on the Pawtucket-Central Falls line and in Innovate Newport — both collaborative work environments — while offering support services out of a center on Manton Avenue in Providence.

The nonprofit’s most well-known services include their Incubator program, which guides entrepreneurs through the basics of launching a social enterprise, and its Impact Accelerator, which provides business coaching and resources for fundraising. Well-known graduates include the founders behind Kerly Girl, 15 Minute Field Trips, Roots 2 Empower, among others.

Ramirez has taught social entrepreneurship at the Rhode Island School of Design, Providence College, Salve Regina, and in the Brown University Leadership Institute. She consulted and worked on projects for organizations like Aid to Artisans, the Ford Foundation, the European Commission, USAID, the US State Department, and Roche. She also worked as a political analyst for the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Service and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Slovakia.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she attends a meeting with Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the Social Enterprise Greenhouse, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

In May 2021, Vice President Harris visited the Social Enterprise Greenhouse to hear from small business owners about how they’re making a difference in their communities and to hear how new federal programs can help put people to work. For the “social impact pitching event,” Ramirez introduced Kamala to rising startup founders.

“You have given us all hope. The struggle is real, but your innovation and hope and persistence has inspired me,” Harris said to the entrepreneurs at the time.

Ramirez said SEG has shared its strategy in other communities outside of the Ocean State, but said the nonprofit remains committed to “going deep in Rhode Island.”

“I’ve been working in social enterprise for well over 20 years. What SEG has built in Rhode Island is one of the most robust social enterprise communities nationally, and possibly even globally,” Ramirez said. For its next leader, she advises, “Just like any CEO or executive director, I do a lot of fundraising and strategy work. I love all of that, but you can’t lose sight of the ‘why.’ Don’t lose sight of the mission.

“Social enterprises are one of the only ways that I really think we’ll be able to solve the world’s many, many problems,” she said.





