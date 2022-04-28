Conn. man must attend rehabilitation after racist rant at Robeks

A former Bank of America Merrill Lynch adviser will do a rehabilitation program and sidestep a criminal conviction after police charged him with bigotry over a smoothie shop tirade that was caught on video in January.

James Iannazzo was granted entry into an accelerated rehabilitation program which places him under supervision for one year, after which the charges against him will be dismissed. Iannazzo is also required to donate $500 to the Office of Victim Services, in the decision made by judge Peter McShane on Thursday in Connecticut Superior Court.

Bank of America ousted Iannazzo, 48, after a video of him shouting expletives and insults at a Connecticut Robeks outlet went viral earlier this year. He since took a job at broker-dealer Aegis Capital, records show. The judge’s decision also precludes Iannazzo from returning to or contacting employees at the smoothie shop.