Dorchester three-decker fire displaces 8, kills 2 dogs

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Boston firefighters fought a blaze in a three-decker on Wayland Street Thursday that displaced eight people and killed two dogs.Boston Fire Department

Eight people were displaced and two dogs died after a house fire in Dorchester Thursday evening, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at a residence on Wayland Street, the department said on Twitter at 7:29 p.m.

No residents or firefighters were injured, and the Massachusetts Red Cross is helping the three adults and five children who were displaced to find housing, the department said.

Photos posted on Twitter by the department showed a three-decker with extensive damage to the front of the first and second floors. Damages to the building were estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

