Fatal 2-alarm fire in Lowell sparked by smoking materials, officials say

A fatal two-alarm fire in Lowell early Thursday morning that killed a man and displaced eight residents was an accident and was most likely sparked by smoking materials, fire officials said.

Lowell firefighters were called to the area of 6 Barton Ave. just after 3:10 a.m. and found heavy fire shooting out of the third floor of a two-family residence, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan in a joint statement.

Firefighters entered the home while fighting the blaze and found the man, whose name was not released pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of his family. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze, the statement said.