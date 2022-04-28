Fatal 2-alarm fire in Lowell sparked by smoking materials, officials say

A fatal two-alarm fire in Lowell early Thursday morning that killed a man and displaced eight residents was an accident and was most likely sparked by smoking materials, fire officials said.
Lowell firefighters were called to the area of 6 Barton Ave. just after 3:10 a.m. and found heavy fire shooting out of the third floor of a two-family residence, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan in a joint statement.
Firefighters entered the home while fighting the blaze and found the man, whose name was not released pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of his family. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze, the statement said.
“This fire was a tragedy for the victim’s family,” Charron said in the statement. “On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s loved ones and remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires. If you haven’t quit yet, please be responsible and put it out, all the way, every time.”
Investigators believe the blaze started in the front-right corner of a third-floor bedroom, the statement said.
“At least one resident in the building heard a smoke alarm and called 9-1-1,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “But for that alarm in the middle of the night, the tragedy could have been even worse. Working smoke alarms should be on every level of every home, and everyone inside should have a practiced escape plan that accounts for two ways out.”
