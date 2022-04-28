Henry Winkler to address New England Institute of Tech grads

Aaaaaaaay! The Fonz is heading to Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at the New England Institute of Technology.

Henry Winkler, 76, an Emmy-winning actor, director, producer and children’s author known for his portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the 1970s and ‘80s television show “Happy Days” is scheduled to address graduates of the private university in East Greenwich on Sunday, the school announced Thursday. Winkler graduated from Emerson College so he’s familiar with New England’s higher education scene.

The New England Institute of Technology will also bestow on honorary degree on real estate entrepreneur, community leader, and philanthropist Elizabeth Z. Chace at the Dunkin’ Center in Providence.