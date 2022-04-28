Here’s who is speaking at 2022 college commencements in and around Boston

The Wentworth spring commencement ceremony is scheduled for April 30 on the Wentworth Quad. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend. The commencement speaker is Yanel de Angel, a principal of the global architectural and design firm Perkins&Will.

College graduation season is upon us, with some schools holding their first in-person commencements since the pandemic hit. Below is a list of schools around Boston and what they plan to do to celebrate their graduates this year. (Several colleges have yet to announce their commencement speakers.)

Berklee College of Music

Berklee will host a commencement concert on May 6 and a commencement ceremony on May 7. Both will be held at the Agganis Arena.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

UMass Dartmouth’s commencement will take place on May 6 at Cressy Field. Students Narcisse Kunda and Thais Sousa will speak.

Regis College

Regis College will hold its commencement ceremony on May 7 at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

Emerson College

Emerson will have its commencement ceremony May 8 at Agganis Arena, and the ceremony will be livestreamed.

Northeastern University

Northeastern’s commencement ceremony will be held May 13 at Fenway Park, and livestreams will be available on the commencement office website.

University of Massachusetts Amherst

The UMass Amherst undergraduate commencement will take place May 13 at McGuirk Stadium. US Representative Jim McGovern will be the featured speaker.

University of Massachusetts Lowell

UMass Lowell’s undergraduate commencement will be held on May 14 in the Tsongas Center.

Babson College

Babson College will hold its commencement ceremony on May 14 in the Babson Recreation Athletic Complex. Joanna Berwind will speak at the undergraduate commencement and Marcelo Claure will address the graduate students.

Fisher College

Fisher College’s 118th commencement will take place on May 14 at The Lawn On D.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The WPI undergraduate commencement will take place on May 14 under the tent in the Institute’s Quad.

Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College will host its hundredth commencement on May 14 at the Fenway Campus.

The Ben Franklin Institute of Technology

BFIT’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 14 and will be held in-person in the BFIT Auditorium. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Zipcar President Tracey Zhen will serve as keynote speakers.

Smith College

The Smith College commencement ceremony will take place on May 15 with an address given by Luma Mufleh, a Smith alumna who founded Fugees Family Inc., a nonprofit education organization.

Olin College of Engineering

Olin will hold commencement on May 15 on the Needham campus. Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College, will address the Class of 2022.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design

MassArt will hold its commencement ceremony on May 19 at the Leader Bank Pavilion. The commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient will be Kim Janey, Boston’s former interim mayor.

Salem State University

Salem State will hold their commencement ceremonies from May 19 to May 21, with each school having a separate ceremony.

Bay State College

The Bay State College commencement ceremony will be held on May 20 at the Old South Church. The commencement speaker will be Jose Perez, an entrepreneur and current co-owner of DPV Transportation Worldwide, Rami & Sons Plumbing, Roads Consulting Group & WeReach Organization.

Simmons University

Simmon’s commencement will be held on May 20 at the Leader Bank Pavilion in three ceremonies; one undergraduate ceremony and two graduate ceremonies.

Endicott College

Endicott’s ceremony will be May 21 at the college’s Hempstead Stadium in Beverly. US Secretary of Labor and former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh will deliver the commencement address.

Bentley University

Bentley University will have its first commencement ceremony on campus in three years on May 21. The ceremony will be available on livestream. Valerie Mosley, founder of the financial technology platform Upward Wealth, will deliver the keynote address.

New England Conservatory

NEC will hold their 151st commencement ceremony this year with a commencement concert on May 21, and commencement on May 22 at Jordan Hall.

Lesley University

Lesley will honor students from 2020, 2021 and 2022 at their commencement ceremony this year on May 21 at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

The commencement speakers and honorary degree recipients will be Shelly C. Lowe, the first Native American chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Geeta Pradhan, president of the Cambridge Community Foundation.

Boston University

Boston University will hold their all-university commencement on May 22 at Nickerson Field. There are no tickets or guest limits for the event with over 20,000 people attending. Boston University President Robert A. Brown will be the commencement speaker, and a livestream of the event will be available.

Suffolk University

Suffolk University’s commencement will take place on May 22 at the Leader Bank Pavilion. The speakers will be Claire Cronin, US ambassador to Ireland, Manny Lopes, executive vice president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Tim Ryan, US chair and senior partner of PwC.

Brandeis University

Brandeis will hold their commencement on May 22 at the Gosman Sports Convocation Center. The classes of 2020 and 2021 are also invited to a rescheduled (re)commencement beginning that day at 5 P.M.

Framingham State University

Framingham State will have one commencement ceremony for baccalaureate and master’s degree recipients at the DCU Center Arena and Convention Center on May 22.

Tufts University

The Tufts commencement ceremonies will take place in two phases on May 22 with the first including the academic procession, the awarding of honorary degrees, the commencement address given by Erika Lee, recognition of faculty emeriti, presentation of degree candidates by school and the granting of degrees by the Tufts University Board of Trustees. Phase two will consist of individual degree ceremonies and luncheons.

Boston College

Boston College will hold their 2022 commencement on May 23 at the Alumni Stadium. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will give the commencement address andreceive an honorary degree.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT will host their commencement ceremonies during the week of May 23 with the undergraduate ceremony being held on May 27 at Briggs Field. Graduates from 2020 and 2021 will be invited to another ceremony on May 28. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Association, will give the commencement speech for the OneMIT ceremony.

Harvard University

Harvard will celebrate the class of 2022 at a commencement ceremony on May 26 in Harvard Yard. On May 29 there will also be a ceremony celebrating the graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to have an in-person ceremony. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand will be the principal speaker.

Wellesley College

The Wellesley commencement ceremony will be held on May 27 on Severance Green. Nergis Mavalvala, Marble Professor of Astrophysics at MIT and a 2010 recipient of a MacArthur “genius” award, will give the commencement address.

The University of Massachusetts Boston

The UMass Boston commencement ceremony will be held on May 27 at the Boston Convention Center and Exhibition Center. The commencement speech will be given by Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston.

Bridgewater State University

BSU will hold its undergraduate commencement ceremony on June 25 and their graduate ceremony on June 24 at Gillette Stadium.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.













Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.