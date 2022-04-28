IRS agent pleads guilty to East Boston assault caught on cellphone video, gets probation

Judge John E. McDonald Jr. gave Stasio a two-year suspended sentence and placed him on probation for three years, meaning he won’t serve any jail time unless he violates the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Joshua Stasio, 39, of Topsfield, pleaded guilty in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court to a felony charge of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery for the Dec. 17 attack on a tenant who lived in a building in East Boston that Stasio owned.

An Internal Revenue Service agent who was captured on video attacking a man on a a busy street in East Boston’s Maverick Square a week before Christmas pleaded guilty Thursday and was spared any jail time — though he is expected to lose his job.

Advertisement

“It’s a relief,” the victim said during a brief phone interview Thursday. He said he was thankful to the resident who was watching from his window as Stasio attacked him, then recorded the assault on his cellphone and shared the video with police.

“I feel grateful that the court system came through,” said the victim, adding that he was satisfied with the outcome of the case and believed that, if not for the video, Stasio never would have been charged.

Attorney Terrence Kennedy, who represents Stasio, said, “All I can say is that he is a very good family man, who is looking forward to moving on with his life. This has obviously created a tremendous amount of stress for him and his family, and he’s happy to put it behind him.”

Kennedy declined to comment on the status of Stasio’s job. But, according to IRS rules, those convicted of a felony face dismissal.

Stasio, a supervisor in the IRS’s criminal investigations office in Boston, was carrying his gun and badge at the time of the assault.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, the victim said he was a tenant and property manager of Stasio’s building on Webster Street. He said Stasio chased him from his home and attacked him because he was several thousand dollars short on that month’s rent, which was $7,850 a month for three apartments. He said he told Stasio he had been hospitalized after suffering a seizure and dislocating both of his shoulders, making it difficult to work, but that he planned to borrow the money to pay him.

The man said he heard Stasio pull up in his car and rushed out the back door with his dogs, a yellow Labrador and a German shepherd, to avoid a confrontation, but Stasio chased after him for blocks, then tackled and choked him as people screamed for him to stop and warned they were calling police.

“Call 911, please, please!” the victim could be heard screaming on the cellphone video, which was shared with the Globe by the man who recorded it and gave it to police.

“He owes me money for rent,” Stasio can be heard shouting on the video.

“Are you all right?” a bystander yelled to the victim as he stumbled away from Stasio.

“Yeah, he’s all right,” Stasio shouted as he walked away. “He just ran [expletive] five blocks to get away from me.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.