Judge orders civil rights, excessive force charges against ex-Transit Police officer to end in 2023

Morrissey was indicted for his alleged actions on April 28, 2020 when he was dispatched to the Forest Hills station around 3:45 p.m. to deal with a passenger refusing to get off the bus at its last stop, according to prosecutors. The passenger was described in court papers as an intoxicated, 63-year-old homeless Black man who was demanding the bus driver take him to a hospital, according to records.

Superior Court Judge Michael P. Doolin resolved the four count indictment against Nicholas J. Morrissey over the objections of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office but with the support of Morrissey’s defense lawyers, Robert L. Jubinville and Terrence W. Kennedy, according to court records and Hayden’s office.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge ordered that four criminal charges against a former Transit Police officer — including civil rights violations and use of excessive force against a 63-year-old Black and intoxicated homeless man in 2020 — be dismissed if he does not violate court orders during the next 18 months.

The incident was first publicly detailed by the Globe in June 2020. Morrissey, who had been on the force for 10 years at the time, resigned in 2020 while under investigation, the Globe reported.

In the paperwork he filed about the incident, Morrissey wrote that the homeless man ignored his request that he leave the bus. Instead, he spat in his direction.

“I grabbed [the individual] by the shoulders and redirected [him] before he fell through the door to the bus striking his forehead on the pavement,” he wrote, according to prosecutors. “I then requested EMS to treat his injury.”

However, according to prosecutors and Transit Police, video showed Morrissey “tearing the victim out of his seat and dragging him off the bus by his shoulders. Once outside, Morrissey flips the victim onto his stomach, forces his head into the pavement, and then kneels on his back for a period of time. The victim suffered a bleeding abrasion to his forehead, which was later evaluated by EMS.”

The allegations against Morrissey rested in part on a review of the surveillance camera video by Transit Police. Morrissey failed to file the required use of force report with the department, triggering a more extensive internal affairs investigation, officials said.

Morrissey, Doolin, Suffolk prosecutors, and defense attorneys met to discuss a possible plea by the former police officer in the Boston courthouse Wednesday, according to court records and Hayden.

Prosecutors pushed for a guilty finding and one year in the Suffolk County House of Correction followed by three years of probation, according to Hayden’s office. The defense urged Doolin to continue the case without a finding, an option the judge ultimately embraced, records show.

Morrissey then plead guilty to all four counts. “After colloquy, Court accepts defendant’s offer but enters NO finding of guilty,” according to court records. “As to counts 001-004, Continued without a finding for an 18 month probationary term.”

The first six months are under probation supervision, but the following year is not. If Morrissey remains trouble free by Oct. 27, 2023, the charges will be dropped under Doolin’s order.

Doolin also ordered Morrissey not to work for another law enforcement agency while the case was on hold.

Hayden, in a statement, applauded Transit Police for launching the investigation in 2020.

“The actions of one officer can sow seeds of distrust in our entire system. I’m grateful to the Transit Police Department for their immediate actions to hold a member of their own ranks accountable and to ensure the wellbeing of the public they serve,” Hayden wrote.

Jubenville and Kennedy are long-time defense attorneys and both are members of the Governor’s Council.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.