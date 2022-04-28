Man shot and killed by state police officer after attempting to evade arrest

Manni told reporters that early Wednesday afternoon a woman went to the Lincoln barracks and reported that DuFault had assaulted her, held her against her will, and pointed a gun at her earlier that day. She also alleged that DuFault demanded $80,000, and said that it had been stolen from him by a member of her family.

The last fatal shooting that involved a state police officer was in 2017.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Russell DuFault, 58, of Portsmouth, was killed after being shot by a state police officer in Woonsocket Wednesday night, Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni confirmed to reporters Thursday.

Advertisement

She accused him of forcibly removing her from her vehicle in her driveway and threatened to kill her, but allowed her to leave after about 30 minutes. The victim was not named by police, but Manni said the woman told detectives Dufault was her sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

A court-authorized arrest warrant was issued for DuFault for felony assault and kidnapping. DuFault’s criminal history involved several counts of armed robbery in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The Violent Fugitive Task Force was dispatched to arrest him.

The task force, which is comprised of 18 members from the state police, the US Marshal Service, and officers from municipal police departments, typically serves arrest warrants to suspects who have been accused of violent crimes. It is co-managed by the state police and marshal service.

DuFault was located in Woonsocket at 6:30 p.m. by the task force. He was sitting in his vehicle, which was the same vehicle involved in the incident earlier that day.

Members of the task force approached, identified themselves, and demanded that DuFault exit his vehicle, Manni said. Instead, DuFault attempted to flee, striking two members of the task force with his car. One was thrown onto the hood of DuFault’s car. DuFault drove forward, striking an unmarked state police cruiser, and pinning a state police detective between the two vehicles. Manni said one officer was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, but has since been discharged.

Advertisement

Two officers opened fire, striking DuFault. They are now on administrative leave. Manni said the investigation was ongoing and could not yet say who fired the shot that ultimately killed DuFault. The shooting took place on North Main Street, close to East School Street.

State police detectives Gregory Demarco and Theodore Gibbons were named as the officers “involved in incident.” Manni described them as “tenured veterans” of the Rhode Island State Police, and both are assigned members of the task force.

The officers took life-saving measures, Manni said, and DuFault was transferred to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A firearm was located on his person, Manni confirmed.

Manni said DuFault was also a suspect in an armed robbery at the Navigant Credit Union on Dexter Street in Pawtucket on April 25.

“There are some facts that are known now... But we are still, frankly, gathering facts and reconstructing the timeline,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, who is also investigating the matter. “As soon as we are in a position to disclose them, we will.”

The shooting comes just two days before Manni’s planned resignation from the state police to become South Kingstown’s town manager. Lt. Col. Darnell Waver, appointed by Governor Daniel J. McKee and first person of color to lead the state police, is expected to be sworn in Friday morning.

Advertisement





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.