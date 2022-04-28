Man and woman found dead in N.H. home died of gunshot wounds, deaths ruled homicides

Authorities have determined that a man and a woman who were found dead inside a home in Gorham, N.H, early Wednesday morning died as a result of gunshot wounds and have ruled their deaths homicides, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

The bodies of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42, were found inside Banks’s home at 625 North Main St., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday. Autopsies were performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A law enforcement official previously told the Globe that the deaths are not connected to the murders of Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, in Concord.