fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man and woman found dead in N.H. home died of gunshot wounds, deaths ruled homicides

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Authorities have determined that a man and a woman who were found dead inside a home in Gorham, N.H, early Wednesday morning died as a result of gunshot wounds and have ruled their deaths homicides, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

The bodies of Holly Banks, 28, and her acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42, were found inside Banks’s home at 625 North Main St., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday. Autopsies were performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A law enforcement official previously told the Globe that the deaths are not connected to the murders of Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, in Concord.

Advertisement

The Reids were found dead last Thursday on the Marsh Loop Trail, a 1.5-mile hike within the wetlands of the Broken Ground trail system.

The investigation into the deaths of Banks and Labelle is ongoing, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video