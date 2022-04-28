fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 6,309 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 2,339 among staff

By Adria Watson Globe Staff,Updated April 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Students walked to class at the James P. Timilty Middle School in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 6,309 new cases among students and 2,339 among staff for the two week period ending Wednesday, following spring vacation for most students in the region.

The 8,648 total cases were 3,285 more, or about 61 percent more, than those reported April 14, according to data published by the state.

Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 0.69

Percentage of positive staff members: 1.67

Number of participating schools: 193

Number of pooled tests: 2,601

Pooled test positivity rate: 2 percent

District with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Newton
  3. Lexington

Number of active K-12 school clusters: 4

Cases among children (from April 10 to April 25):

  • From birth to age 4: 1,406
  • 5 to 9 years old: 1,099
  • 10 to 14 years old: 1,131
  • 15 to 19 year old: 2,382

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 42

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.

