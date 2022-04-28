Mass. reports 6,309 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 2,339 among staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 6,309 new cases among students and 2,339 among staff for the two week period ending Wednesday, following spring vacation for most students in the region.
The 8,648 total cases were 3,285 more, or about 61 percent more, than those reported April 14, according to data published by the state.
Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 0.69
Percentage of positive staff members: 1.67
Number of participating schools: 193
Number of pooled tests: 2,601
Pooled test positivity rate: 2 percent
District with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Newton
- Lexington
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 4
Cases among children (from April 10 to April 25):
- From birth to age 4: 1,406
- 5 to 9 years old: 1,099
- 10 to 14 years old: 1,131
- 15 to 19 year old: 2,382
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 42
Deaths among people under age 20: 0
