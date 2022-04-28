Mass. Senate to debate sports betting bill that leaves college sports out of the game

The legislation senators will take up Thursday is more narrow than the version the House passed last summer, which allowed for betting on both professional and collegiate sporting events, like all but one of the 14 states that have greenlit sports gambling.

For the first time, the Massachusetts Senate is poised to debate a standalone bill that would legalize sports betting in Massachusetts — but prohibit wagering on college sports.

Should the bill pass the Senate in its current form, it would set up a high-stakes negotiation between the two chambers before the end of the formal session in July in which lawmakers would have to balance the huge appetite for betting on college sports with the complexity of residents making and losing money on the performance of student athletes.

Advertisement

While the House has been supportive of sports betting for years, the full Senate has never taken a vote on such legislation, only voting in committee or on amendments tacked onto bigger bills.

The Senate measure up for a vote Thursday would prohibit the use of credit cards to place bets, allow people to set limits on how much money, and how often, they gamble, address compulsive and problem gambling, and leave college sports out of the mix.

Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said he is “hopeful and confident” that senators and representatives will come to an agreement on a final product.

“We in the Senate spent a lot of time thinking about a bill that achieves those three overarching goals of maximizing revenue . . . promoting economic development . . . and establishing the strongest consumer protection measures,” the Westport Democrat said. “I think we hit it on the head.”

The chamber has long been the holdout over a sports betting bill, though there is no organized opposition to it. All major sports franchises and casinos support it, as do the House and Governor Charlie Baker who has said that the state should be capturing some of the money flowing into bordering states where it’s legal or onto offshore betting websites.

Advertisement

The state’s casinos have already poured money into venues that could easily become massive sports books if and when a bill is eventually signed into law.

The House has voted to authorize sports betting twice — in 2020 and 2021 — but in that time, it has never emerged as a standalone bill before the full Senate for debate.

But last Friday, the Senate Ways and Means Committee passed an amended version of the House’s sports betting bill out of its committee, with 12 votes in favor and none in opposition. Four Senators reserved their right, meaning they abstained from voting, a spokesman for the Senate president said.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka, who voted against the state’s landmark casino gambling law in 2011, declined to say whether she supports the bill or its amendments, but said in a statement Wednesday that she is “grateful” to the Ways and Means Committee for producing a piece of legislation that incorporates senators’ areas of concern.

“The Senate is scheduled to debate a strong bill on Thursday that lays the foundation for a sports wagering marketplace that is fair, and above all, puts consumers first,” she said.

Baker, who has filed his own legislation to legalize sports betting, told reporters at a news conference Thursday that he was pleased with the movement, and was optimistic the bill is one he, the House Speaker, and the Senate president could reach an agreement on.

Advertisement

“This is one of those things that we should try and get done by the end of the year, and I’m glad the Senate’s taking it up,” he said.

Lawmakers Thursday afternoon will also vote on 69 amendments to the Senate-written version of the bill, many of which aim to study the effects of gambling and funnel captured revenue into programs that would benefit the arts, veterans, and children. A handful of the amendments would soften the ban on college sports bets.

Sports betting has become a highly lucrative market since the US Supreme Court struck down a federal law that banned it in 2018. Americans spent nearly $9.3 billion on sports betting in January, according to the American Gaming Association. More than two dozen states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports gambling, or are in the process of implementing it.

Should the Senate’s bill emerge in its current form after debate, key details will have to be hashed out in a conference committee of senators and representatives, who must come to a compromise before passing the bill and sending it to Baker for final approval.

The House’s version, for example, would authorize the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant licenses at in-person facilities like casinos or racetracks and would also allow for mobile gaming app licenses. The Senate’s version creates two categories of licenses, one for established casinos and one for other applicants who would have to create a capital investment and provide an economic development plan.

Advertisement

The House bill also allowed betting on college sports, but did not allow for bets to be placed on the performance of individual college athletes, or “prop bets.” The Senate bill doesn’t allow for bets to be placed on college sports at all.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t an appetite to bet on college sports in Massachusetts.

In New Hampshire, which allows betting on out-of-state college sports, approximately 27 percent bets placed on college basketball during March Madness were made by users with Massachusetts addresses according to DraftKings, the only sports betting operator in that state.

Oregon is only the state that completely carves out college bets from its sports wagering law, according to the American Gaming Association.

Colleges and universities, however, have been outspoken against sports betting, which it considers to be dangerous to student athletes and nonathletes alike.

In a 2020 letter to senators, presidents and athletic directors from seven major Massachusetts colleges and universities said legislation that would allow betting on college sports would create “unnecessary and unacceptable risks.”

In a statement to the Globe on Wednesday, Northeastern University athletic director Jim Madigan said betting on college sports “would place additional pressures on student athletes and jeopardize the rich tradition and integrity in intercollegiate athletics.”

Senator Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat who sits on the Ways and Means Committee and had filed his own sports betting legislation in February, said the product the Senate is finally taking up adequately protects students and potential bettors alike.

Advertisement

“The consumer protections are really important,” said Lesser, who is also running for lieutenant governor. “At the end of the day, you are dealing with a betting product, a gambling product. There will be concerns around addiction, the quality of the game . . . that will always be at the front of my mind.”

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.